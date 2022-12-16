Town of Stuart gets comprehensive plan

Places for recreation, art and culture topped the wish list at a public meeting on the revitalization of Stuart, hosted by the Town of Stuart and West Piedmont Planning District (WPPD).

The last comprehensive plan that the Town of Stuart had was done in 2006 and the document is supposed to be “reviewed and revised every five years,” Stuart Town Manager Bryce Simmons said. Simmons has been town manager for just over a year.

“Obviously we have missed that target, but with me being new to this position … I hope to actually get on schedule with keeping the comprehensive plan updated. It is and essential document to [Stuart Town] Council, to the employees that work for the town as this is sort of our guiding document for what we want to do for at least the next five years, but even more so the next 30 to 40 years,” Simmons said.

Simmons said that with funding coming in, the Stuart will have multiple projects underway soon. One is a $3.6 million sewer extension to Ashby Drive and Glenwood Terrace, another is improvements to Stuart’s water treatment plant through a grant from the Virginia department of Health and the last is for the addition of water security initiatives.

Virginia Tech is doing a feasibility study on the Star Theatre in Stuart to see if it is plausible and a good idea for the Town of Stuart to purchase the theater and invest in it for community use, Simmons said. The theater wouldn’t be run by the town, he added, but would be rented, and its use is projected to bring in indirect funds to the town by bringing people into its vicinity.

WPPD Planner Joe Bonano presented the current information gathered from Stuart citizens and also had the attendees comment on which projects they thought were a good idea.

The compiled draft of high priority initiatives currently outlined by the WPPD from community feedback includes: repairing and reconstructing worn sidewalks; constructing new sidewalks as funding becomes available; extend the Mayo River Trail to DeHart Park and Walmart; other trail extensions as funding comes up; upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure; a greater variety of restaurants; attract a bigger variety of businesses; extend business hours; a hotel; additional recreational facilities; cultural and arts venues; increased housing options; additional cultural events and festivals; and increased child care and day care services.

These different initiatives were posted around the rooms for those interested to place stickers on the ones they found important and provided space for them to write in comments as well. The section with the most interest stickers was the addition of recreational facilities and cultural and arts venues.

This was closely followed by the expansion of water and sewer infrastructure to all town residents and businesses; repairing and constructing sidewalks; and extending the trail infrastructure in Stuart.

Patrick County Economic Development Authority Board Chair Bill Clark brought up the topic of doing a one-question survey for residents asking what kind of business they would consistently visit if it were in Stuart. Bonano made a note to speak with Simmons in order to look into completing that survey as a part of the comprehensive plan process.

Mayana Kingery, who has lived in Stuart for around a year and a half, brought up the possibility of creating a better and safer way to connect uptown Stuart to downtown Stuart.

There was also discussion of creating some sort of public transportation in Stuart. One possibility that is being looked into is the legalization of driving golf carts around town. “Those are things that we can consider; however, the safety of the people that are on those carts are my main concern,” Simmons said.

“I’m always interested to hear what people think could be best for the Town of Stuart,” Simmons said. “Everyone’s got an opinion. Sometimes they’re feasible.”

The first public interest meeting was in September, and the feedback from that meeting was applied to the information presented at the Thursday morning meeting. Another public interest meeting will be held in February, and then WPPD plans to have the comprehensive plan completed by April.