Tracing the path of the virus: Contract tracers stay very busy in Henry County

Andy Parker and Kris Landrum are on the forefront of warning people who have been in direct danger of being exposed to the coronavirus.

Parker is in his fourth week of contact tracing for the Virginia Department of Health and Landrum is about to start.

Parker, a former corporate headhunter who has become an advocate for gun control laws on the national level after the shooting death of his daughter, television journalist Allison Parker, and Landrum, who has been the public relations director for Patrick Henry Community College and more recently S.T.E.P., are among 1,547 contact tracers hired by the Virginia Department of Health to keep up with the spread of the coronavirus.

Parker said he and his wife, Barbara, had been planning on signing on to help with the census, but “when the virus hit,” the contact tracing interested him.

“This is what I used to do as a headhunter, the same skill set,” he said: A contact tracer has “to be able to call people and have to be able to establish a rapport without having seen them before,” in order to talk about the disease.

As a contact tracer, Parker calls people who have been around people who recently had tested positive for the coronavirus. He advises them “how to quarantine and all of that.”