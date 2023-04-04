There were no injuries in a tractor-trailer cab crash Tuesday morning, but the William F. Stone Highway in Fieldale was partially closed to traffic while the vehicle was removed.

The 911 Communications Center dispatched the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company at 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday following a report of a vehicle crash at the 220 bypass on the William F. Stone Highway.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a tractor-trailer cab that appeared to have struck a guardrail and came to rest in the roadway on its side, a release stated.

The driver was unhurt and was able to get out of the vehicle and wait for responders to arrive, the release stated.

The bypass was closed to traffic for approximately one hour while the cab was removed from the highway and the debris was cleared, the release stated.

In addition to the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, the Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police responded to the scene.