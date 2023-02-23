A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday morning in Henry County, but the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, managed to escape unharmed.

The 911 Communications Center dispatched fire and rescue to the U.S. 220 bypass just north of the State Road 609 exit in Fieldale just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning where a caller reported a commercial truck had run off of the road and down a steep embankment.

When first responders arrived they reported that the truck had left the road along the northbound lanes and the driver apparently managed to keep the vehicle from overturning as it careened down the steep hill, coming to rest at the bottom by a ravine.

Rescue workers said the driver was out of the vehicle and waving to them through the darkness when they arrived, signaling that he was okay.

The Virginia Department of Transportation arrived with heavy vehicles just before 11 a.m. and closed the southbound inside lane in order to clear the road of debris and remove the vehicle from the bottom of the hill.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.