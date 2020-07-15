You are the owner of this article.
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes U.S. 220 North early Wednesday
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes U.S. 220 North early Wednesday

An overturned tractor trailer closed the northbound side of U.S. 220 for several hours Wednesday morning.

The 911 communications center received a call about 5:30 that a truck was overturned.

A tractor-trailer was found on its side in the northbound right lane and right shoulder near the ramp at the William F. Stone Highway.

The Virginia State Police, Henry County Public Safety, Horsepasture Fire Department, VDOT and Harbour’s Towing responded to the scene.

One lane on the northbound side of U.S. 220 was closed until about 8:40 a.m., when the tandem and debris had been cleared, VDOT reported.

Injuries were undetermined, and the Virginia State Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

