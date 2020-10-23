Tractor trailer overturns in Bassett disrupting traffic on U.S. 220

A tractor trailer overturned in the median in the 9000 block of Virginia Avenue in Bassett at about 11 a.m. Friday.

The truck was lying on its side, and the cargo area was cracked open

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic along U.S. 220 is expected to be delayed while workers clear the scene.

Radio traffic indicated the driver may have been injured, but workers on the scene said he was not.

It was not immediately known what cargo, if any, was in the trailer.

The Bassett Fire Department was on the scene, and the wreck was being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.