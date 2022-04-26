Traffic incident claims life of Magna Vista senior

A Magna Vista student died Monday night after falling out of the back of a pickup truck.

Logan Smith, 18, of Martinsville was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic incident that occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 683 (Meadowood Trail in the Preston area), one tenth of a mile north of Route 859 (Tanyard Road), a Virginia State Police release stated.

There were two males in the back of a 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Trinity L. Davis, 18, of Martinsville when Smith fell from the back of the truck onto the roadway, the release stated.

The other male, also a high school student, was not injured.

The release did not state who the other male was or what high school he attends.

The incident remains under investigation, the release stated.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Logan Smith's passing and are working to support Magna Vista High School students and staff as they remember him. We appreciate the community's thoughts for the Warrior community in the days ahead," said Henry County Schools Communications Director Monica Hatchett by text.

No other details were made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.