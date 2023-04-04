As a result of a Starling Avenue resident's concern about tractor-trailer traffic, the Martinsville Transportation Safety Commission is becoming revitalized.

At a city council meeting in June, Michael Sanguedolce told the members that just over four years ago he bought a beautiful house next to the Masonic Lodge on Starling Avenue and had fallen in love with Martinsville and its people, but he was distressed by the truck traffic on Church Street and Starling Avenue.

Sanguedolce said large tractor-trailers encountered one-lane traffic, tight turns and oncoming traffic winding through town.

"This is an extreme hazard for pedestrians," Sanguedolce said in June. "In order to make turns, they have to cross the yellow line. I would like to see truck traffic eliminated on Church from Fairy Street to Memorial Boulevard. I think this would only help the neighborhood."

Sangueldolce met with City Manager Leon Towarnicki and talked with representatives with the Virginia Department of Transportation, and although it did not result in the elimination of large vehicles, updates to the commercial navigational system for truck drivers to steer them away from the residential area are expected to help. Additional road signs and other possible solutions are still under consideration.

The resourcefulness of Sanguedolce was rewarded with the offer of an appointment to the nearly defunct Transportation Safety Commission, an intended group of nine people who had been meeting on the second Monday of each month when the commission was active.

"We have six members now," announced Sanguedolce at a regular city council meeting last week. "We're in the talking phase, and at our next meeting someone from Public works is going to be there."

Doug Sharpe had been one of the last active members and offered to lend his experience by serving as the chair of the revitalized group with Sanguedolce as vice chair. Other members now include Melissa Taylor, Michael Law, Tom Conroy and William Galyean.

"We talked about uptown, Cleveland Avenue and limited views at intersections," Sanguedolce said. "Also we talked about speeding on Mulberry [Road], Spruce Street Extension and uptown."

Sanguedolce said there was some discussion regarding the possibility of a recommendation making Cleveland Avenue a one-way street in order to help alleviate congestion at Martinsville Middle School, but others had said they didn't think such a drastic measure was necessary to accommodate two occurrences during weekdays that amounted to about an hour a day.

"Cleveland [Avenue] and Brown [Street] is a very dangerous intersection," said Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls. "I would ask the Commission to consider that it's more than a one-hour situation."

Sanguedolce also said he had spoken with the Danville and Rocky Mount police departments about their approaches to alleviate traffic problems in their uptown areas.

"We talked about speeding uptown and crosswalks for the streets," said Sanguedolce, but everyone has a common problem with parking. "We talked about marking cars and the time intervals to do it, but the best solution we've come up with is to eliminate parking on the street uptown."

Sanguedolce said commission members have walked the uptown area and determined that people are not so much concerned about where to park as having room to browse the streets, enjoy a coffee or ice cream, sit on a bench, or just stroll the streets.

"The city is working on revitalizing uptown, and I think it's important that we help do that," Sanguedolce said.

"Parking is a thing on Main Street," said Rawls. "Businesses have taken up all the parking spots. Martinsville is not the most pedestrian-friendly right now, and having no parking spots is pretty significant. The same people park in the customer parking spots and stay there all day."

By comparison, Sanguedolce said the uptown area in Danville permitted parking on the streets, but the streets were considerably wider than they were in the uptown area of Martinsville.

"We're looking into it," said Sanguedolce. "Uptown can be one of those wonderful places where you want to stroll."

The Martinsville Transportation Safety Commission now has its own Facebook page and is looking for three more members to complete its membership. If you would like to volunteer, make your request known to Rob Fincher, chief of police, by calling 276-403-5310 or mailing him at P.O. Box 1101, Martinsville, VA 24114.