Travel, social gatherings cause spike in COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Social gatherings are generating a spike in cases of COVID-19 that has West Piedmont Health Department officials concerned about a spread of the virus.

Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, cited a beach outing and social gatherings as elements that led to 35 new cases on Monday, continuing a surge that has produced 73 new cases since Thursday.

There had been 24 cases on Saturday and Sunday and 14 on Friday during a time when Virginia has seen statewide increases of a few hundred a day, a much slower trend than what is happening around the nation. This also emerges after a strong spike in cases in the district since May 1 had abated somewhat.

Bell said in an email Monday that "a significant number of these cases are associated with recent domestic travel to the beach in North Carolina and other social gatherings."

In a follow-up email Bell said that "the majority of recent cases throughout the WPHD are travel-acquired, although I do not currently have exact numbers per locality.

"Unfortunately, the consequences of spreading the virus to family and friends back home could be devastating. We are working with infected individuals and hope they will isolate for 14 days or 72 hours after symptoms abate, as we are recommending, to keep those around them safe."