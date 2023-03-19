Martinsville’s efforts to stop a mothballed wastewater treatment plant in Henry County from reopening hit a snag when a suit by the City challenging the issuance of necessary permits was dismissed.

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been working toward reopening the lower Smith River wastewater treatment plant that would be made available to serve the growing Commonwealth Business Centre near the Virginia—North Carolina line, but the City, which leases its sewer services to the County, filed suit claiming there was already sufficient capacity with the City’s system and the additional plant was not needed.

“We received the attached opinion and order yesterday afternoon from the Court in the case involving Henry County’s VPDES [Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] permit,” Richmond Attorney Stephen Piepgrass wrote to City Manager Leon Towarnicki and Council Member Kathy Lawson in an email dated March 8 and obtained by the Bulletin. “As you will see, the Court unfortunately agreed with the Respondents and granted their demurrers and motions to dismiss.”

The suit, on file with the Richmond Circuit Court, notes that “because both Martinsville and Henry County have relatively low populations, the subdivisions share many resources, including treatment of wastewater in the County and City.”

Martinsville first opened its regional sewage disposal facility, which treats wastewater, in the 1960s and beginning in 1973, the two localities entered into a cooperative agreement whereby Martinsville would treat all wastewater generated by the City and the County, the suit stated.

Henry County had two wastewater plants it constructed in 1979 and 1990, but deactivated both in 2005, leaving Martinsville as the sole regional wastewater treatment facility, treating all the wastewater generated by Martinsville and Henry County residents, the suit stated.

After voluntarily surrendering its permit to operate the Lower Smith River Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2008, the PSA applied for a new permit to reactivate the plant in 2016 and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the requested permit in 2017 with an expiration date in 2022. Over that five-year period, Henry County failed to reactivate the plant, the suit stated.

Before the permit expired, the County asked for an extension, and even though Martinsville protested, the DEQ granted the request, so Martinsville sued.

“First, the Court concluded that economic harm Martinsville has pled is not sufficient to establish standing in this case. The Court characterized Martinsville’s argument as an argument that Martinsville is entitled to have Henry County citizens as customers,” Piepgrass wrote. “Second, the Court found that Martinsville’s appeal failed to state a valid claim for relief — that is, that Virginia Code does not apply to the challenged permit. For these reasons, the Court found that it cannot remand the permit to DEQ for reconsideration.”

Piepgrass noted that Martinsville has until April 6 to appeal the order, should it decide to do so.

“While we disagree with judge’s findings and interpretation of the law and think there is a chance of success on appeal, at the end of the day, our substantive arguments are relatively weak (indeed, this likely was one consideration of the judge in issuing her opinion),” wrote Piepgrass. “So, while we could appeal, and have a chance of winning that appeal, in the long run our chances of success on the merits are not strong.”

Martinsville’s former local counsel, Eric Monday, had been the driving force behind a broader legal attack against Henry County to have the County pay for part of the cost of maintaining the sewer lines that serve both localities, but Monday requested his contract with the City be terminated and then resigned effective Jan. 2. The City has been operating without the fulltime services of an attorney since that time.

“As we have discussed, this lawsuit was originally filed as part of a broader effort to deal with Henry County and the costs of pursuing it further at this juncture may outweigh the benefits. This is particularly true, given that Henry County may not actually be interested in taking the other steps necessary to reopen the facilities at issue,” Piepgrass wrote. “To that point, the permit expires on April 30, 2027, and Henry County is not under the gun to reopen the plant. (The fact that the County applied for a permit before and did not reopen the plant also factored into the Court’s decision.)”

Piepgrass, instead, recommended that the City shift its resources to “litigating the breach of contract case, which is much more straightforward and where the City has a good deal of money at stake.”

Those money woes began when the City discovered a 1,500-foot section of an aging sewer pipe had completely collapsed near Walker Road within sight of the Smith River. That project quickly grew to involve a six-mile run from the City’s waste water treatment plant near Forest Park County Club all the way to Fieldale.

In 2016, Martinsville secured a $21.74 million, 30-year, no-interest loan to pay for it, but the sewer pipe repair project kept growing.

In July 2020, Towarnicki notified City Council that an interceptor line at Jones Creek — a 36-inch line — was in a bad state of repair and another $3.7 million would be needed to cover the cost.

Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle said the project involved an area that ran from the old “Haunted Castle” in Koehler, behind Boxley Concrete and Meeks Auto Salvage, paralleled the Dick & Willie Trail from El Parral, then continued up Clearview.

As expenses began to mount, City Attorney Eric Monday suggested Henry County and the PSA should be held responsible for a portion of the repair costs.

Henry County countered by filing for a permit to reopen the shuttered Lower Smith River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Henry County so it would no longer be dependent upon the City for its sewage treatment.

Henry County’s request was granted, and the State Water Control Board awarded the PSA $23.6 million toward the cost of bringing the facility back online.

Meanwhile, Andrea Wortzel, a partner with Troutman Pepper, was retained, and a suit was filed on July 1 in Richmond City Circuit Court on Martinsville’s behalf against the Henry County PSA, the Department of Environmental Quality, the State Water Control Board and against Michael Rolband, the DEQ director.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Claire G. Cardwell ended the suit with her signature under a Motion to Dismiss with the order entered into court records in Richmond on March 7.