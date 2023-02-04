A house and pickup truck in the driveway on Craig Street suffered catastrophic damage when a large tree fell on top of both Saturday morning.

Neighbors and people passing by stopped to look at the house that appeared mostly destroyed as a tree lay across the left part of the house facing the road and across the hood and driver’s side of the truck, smashing the window shield.

Another part of the tree had fallen across the center portion of the house, causing the roof to mostly collapse.

There were no rescue or safety vehicles in the area at the time (around 11:30 a.m.), but no one appeared to be injured. One woman, appearing to be distraught, said the property was undergoing some rehabilitation.

Tree limbs, some cut, were scattered about the front yard, giving the appearance that some tree-work was possibly underway and had been discontinued when the tree fell on the home. There was no one present that offered an explanation of what had happened.

According to the Martinsville and Henry County GIS online system, the house at 723 Craig Street is owned by Lauren B. and Patrick Brennan of Glade Hill and is valued at $40,300.