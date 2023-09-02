Congressman Morgan Griffith joined around 30 home-schooled children at the Great Road River Access on Wednesday to release brook trout into the Smith River.

The Dan River Basin Association has been organizing the Trout In the Classroom program for 16 years, originally started by Martinsville Orthodontist Dr. David Jones, who was passionate about fishing and conservation.

For the program, the trout are traditionally raised in individual classrooms within schools but the most recent group to participate was a group of home-schooled children so the program works a little different for them.

Their brook trout were raised from eggs at the Virginia Museum of Natural History starting in October and students are able to visit to help with the care of the fish and see them throughout the different stages of their growth.

Brook trout are Virginia's state fish and are the only trout native to Virginia, though rainbow and brown trout are also found in the Smith River.

"We're happy to be able to be a part of the home-school programming in Henry County and working with the museum," DRBA Virginia Program Manager Brian Williams said.

"We've worked with home-schoolers for over 15 years with this program, always a great group of kids," Williams said. "The parents really put a lot of effort into teaching these kids and it shows when we're out here."

Before the students and guests got to release their fish, Williams and DRBA Education Outreach Manager Krista Hodges taught them about and showed them live examples of macroinvertebrates, which means specimens with no backbone that are big enough for the eye to see.

At this trout release there was a selection of crayfish, crane fly larvae, hellgrammites and caddisfly larvae. These macroinvertebrates were found in the river and are what the trout will eat now that they have grown big enough.

After learning about the environment the trout were headed for — the students released the trout one by one into the river.

Just before the release near Stanleytown, Griffith addressed the crowd, urging them to pay special attention to the patterns and colors on the trout they were about to release.

"They're beautiful," Griffith said. "You don't always notice ... how beautiful the fish are."

"There's lots of other fish in these creeks today, all kinds of species that if you look at them closely ... they make beautiful fish," he added.

"We're very happy to have Congressman Griffith as our special guest here," Williams said.

"It's important for public officials who make legislation to see the impact that programs like this have on the communities they serve," DRBA Program Coordinator Anna Wheeler said.

"We're really grateful that Congressman Griffith came to visit us and we hope this event will be a highlight to his time in Henry County," Wheeler added.

"There's nothing better than playing in the creek," Griffith said. "Thanks for inviting me to play in your creek today."