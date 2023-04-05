Two people were airlifted to the hospital after suffering injuries in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Martinsville on Tuesday.

The Martinsville Police Department responded to an ATV crash in the 200 block of Second Street around 4 p.m., a release from Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis stated.

The driver was an adult male and the passenger was a juvenile female. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and although the injuries to both were determined to be non-life threatening, they both were airlifted to the hospital, the release stated.

It was not made clear the specific injuries that were incurred or to which hospital the man and girl were taken.

It is illegal to drive a four-wheeler or ATV on public streets in the city of Martinsville, the release stated, but there was no indication of any charges filed.