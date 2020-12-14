Two-car collision in Martinsville injures one

One person was injured in a 2-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Martinsville. .

Two compact cars were damaged and had to be towed away after a crash at the intersection of Liberty Street and the rear entrance to the Village of Martinsville shopping center at about 12:30.

A white, 4-door vehicle was damaged on the driver's side, and a blue vehicle was damaged in the front and was stopped partially off the road on Liberty Street with its airbags deployed.

The northbound side of Liberty Street was closed from Liberty Street Extension to Franklin Street while debris and the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.

Martinsville City Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

No other information was available.