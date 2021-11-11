Two charged in separate school bus accidents within the week

Two people have been charged in two separate crashes involving Henry County school buses this week.

Brandon Lawson, 31, has been charged on suspicion of reckless driving in connection with a Henry County school bus crash Monday afternoon and Rhoedona Hester, 76, was charged the following day on suspicion of improper lane change in an unrelated collision on Tuesday.

There were four injuries as a result of the crash between the bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Lawson.

At 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver, collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus came to rest near the railroad tracks below.

“There are four reported injuries, all are non-life threatening injuries, the bus driver and three students,” a report from the Virginia State Police (VSP) had stated.

The black pickup had extensive damage to the driver’s side front, door and wheel area. Two airbags had been deployed.