Two charged in separate school bus accidents within the week
school bus crash1

Three students and the bus driver were injured after the bus collided with a truck on Appalachian Drive on Monday.

 HOLLY KOZELSKY, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

Two people have been charged in two separate crashes involving Henry County school buses this week.

Brandon Lawson, 31, has been charged on suspicion of reckless driving in connection with a Henry County school bus crash Monday afternoon and Rhoedona Hester, 76, was charged the following day on suspicion of improper lane change in an unrelated collision on Tuesday.

There were four injuries as a result of the crash between the bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Lawson.

At 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver, collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus came to rest near the railroad tracks below.

“There are four reported injuries, all are non-life threatening injuries, the bus driver and three students,” a report from the Virginia State Police (VSP) had stated.

The black pickup had extensive damage to the driver’s side front, door and wheel area. Two airbags had been deployed.

The VSP Crash Investigation Team was called to the scene and the roadway was closed while the school bus was being removed. By about 6 p.m. two tow trucks had pulled the bus up to the edge of the road.

The second wreck occurred on U.S. 220 in Fieldale when a vehicle collided with the side of a bus that did not have students in it, and no one was injured.

school bus crash2

This truck collided with a Henry County school bus Nov. 8, causing injury to three students and the bus driver.
bus 86

Bus 86 went down an embankment and came to rest in front of railroad tracks after a collision with a pickup truck Monday.
guardrail

The wreck left guardrail broken and twisted.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

