 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two children injured in Henry County after ATV crash with Jeep
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Two children injured in Henry County after ATV crash with Jeep

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights rack

Charges are pending after a head-on collision between a Jeep and an all-terrain vehicle that sent two children to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Richard Garletts said a trooper was dispatched to the crash scene at 2:38 p.m. on Friday after a 2009 Honda TRX500 ATV, traveling south on Route 950 in the Stones Dairy Community, crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

Two boys ages 12 and 8 were ejected from the ATV.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

William Ramsey, 57, of Bassett was wearing a seat belt while driving the Jeep and was not injured. 

"The two juveniles were not wearing helmets and were transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital," Garletts said. 

The case is still open, and Gartletts said "the report indicates there are pending charges" after the trooper that investigated the crash reviews the case with Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester. 

The condition of the two boys involved in the crash was not disclosed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikon Small World announces winners of its 47th annual photo competition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert