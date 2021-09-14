Two children injured in Henry County after ATV crash with Jeep

Charges are pending after a head-on collision between a Jeep and an all-terrain vehicle that sent two children to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Richard Garletts said a trooper was dispatched to the crash scene at 2:38 p.m. on Friday after a 2009 Honda TRX500 ATV, traveling south on Route 950 in the Stones Dairy Community, crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

Two boys ages 12 and 8 were ejected from the ATV.

William Ramsey, 57, of Bassett was wearing a seat belt while driving the Jeep and was not injured.

"The two juveniles were not wearing helmets and were transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital," Garletts said.

The case is still open, and Gartletts said "the report indicates there are pending charges" after the trooper that investigated the crash reviews the case with Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester.

The condition of the two boys involved in the crash was not disclosed.

