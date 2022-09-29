Two crashes claim two lives

A Martinsville man and Danville woman died in separate crashes this week, both in Henry County.

David Nelson Henderson, 57, of Martinsville, was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima going west on Kings Mountain Road, did not stop at a red signal and hit an embankment when crossing Virginia Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Virginia State Police release stated

Henderson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The release stated that the crash remains under investigation.

In an unrelated crash, Cecilia Renee Neblett, 57, of Danville, was driving a 2001 Honda 4-wheeler when she pulled out of a private drive and went north on Spencer Preston Road. The 4-wheeler was struck by a Ford F-350, also going north on Spencer Preston Road, at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a Virginia State Police release stated.

Neblett was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died. The release stated that the crash remains under investigation.

No other information was available on either crash.