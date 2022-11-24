Two crashes send three to hospital

Two separate vehicle crashes in Henry County have resulted in three people being sent to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of A.L. Philpott Highway and Moral Hill Drive in the Axton community.

Both vehicles were destroyed and the drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The severity of the injuries or if there were any other occupants of the vehicles has not been made known.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday a four-door passenger vehicle ran off the road and into an embankment near 1085 Summit Road in Martinsville.

The lone occupant, a 19-year-old female, complained of facial and neck injuries and was transported from the scene to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

Radio traffic indicated that the airbag had been deployed and the driver had gotten out of the vehicle by the time rescue workers arrived.

No other information was available.