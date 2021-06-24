Two deaths restored in West Piedmont Health District even as Martinsville shows positive gains in vaccinations

The dashboard report that deducted two deaths because of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the West Piedmont Health District gave them back on Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Wednesday had restored to two fatalities taken away from Franklin County the day before.

Oddly, too, both deaths added back demographically matched those taken away. Both were women, one Black and one white, and one in her 60s and the other at least 80 years old.

So there are once again 80 deaths of residents of Franklin County, 326 in the health district and four in June.

This coming with the positive news that most adults in Martinsville now have been fully vaccinated.

There were 10 deaths recorded statewide this morning, following the one reported on Wednesday.

Deaths can occur weeks before they are recorded, because VDH goes through and extensive verification process with death certificates and other documents.

And that meticulous record-keeping often causes statistical shifts. Sometimes a residence is in a ZIP code that is part of two localities. Sometimes there is a reclassification based on new analysis. And there can be a clerical error.