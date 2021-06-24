Two deaths restored in West Piedmont Health District even as Martinsville shows positive gains in vaccinations

The dashboard report that deducted two deaths because of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the West Piedmont Health District gave them back on Wednesday.
The Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Wednesday had restored to two fatalities taken away from Franklin County the day before.
Oddly, too, both deaths added back demographically matched those taken away. Both were women, one Black and one white, and one in her 60s and the other at least 80 years old.
So there are once again 80 deaths of residents of Franklin County, 326 in the health district and four in June.
This coming with the positive news that most adults in Martinsville now have been fully vaccinated.
There were 10 deaths recorded statewide this morning, following the one reported on Wednesday.
Deaths can occur weeks before they are recorded, because VDH goes through and extensive verification process with death certificates and other documents.
And that meticulous record-keeping often causes statistical shifts. Sometimes a residence is in a ZIP code that is part of two localities. Sometimes there is a reclassification based on new analysis. And there can be a clerical error.
The oddity here is the straight in and out during two days of identical data.
“In this situation, I believe quality assurance is being conducted,” WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote in an emailed reply to questions from the Bulletin. “VDH routinely performs ongoing and comprehensive quality assurance on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reported on its COVID-19 data dashboards.
“Negative numbers or decreases in case counts for a locality may be observed as quality assurance steps are completed.”
New cases continued to be low as well. VDH also recorded four net new cases and two hospitalizations in the district.
There were five cases added — three in Franklin County (which had been reduced by two the day before) and one each in Henry and Patrick counties — but there was a deduction in Martinsville.
Henry County and Martinsville each had a new hospitalization.
The 7-day average of new cases in the health district remained at 1 and the average per 100,000 population at 1.0.
West Piedmont Health District now has reported 11,797 cases, 850 hospitalizations and those 326 deaths.
Positive vaccinations
Meanwhile, more than half the adult residents of Martinsville are fully vaccinated against the virus, and more than 60% have had at least one shot of vaccine, VDH figures showed Thursday.
VDH said 62.6% had taken a dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and 53.9% had a second shot of one of those or one shot of Johnson & Johnson.
The city also shows that 48% of all residents had received one shot, and more than 41% were fully vaccinated, by far the best rates in the health district.
Patrick County continues among the worst-performing localities in Virginia, with 34% of the population and 40.5% of adults having had even one shot. Henry and Franklin counties show rates in between those of Martinsville and Patrick County.
Virginia remains ever so close to having half the population fully vaccinated. That figure stood at 49.8% on Thursday afternoon. More than 58% had had at least one shot.
Of those ages 18 and older, 70.3% have had one shot, and 60.8% were fully vaccinated.
