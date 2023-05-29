Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A two-vehicle crash in Bassett Sunday afternoon has resulted in the deaths of two women and caused serious injury to a juvenile.

A Nissan sedan and a Ford sedan were traveling in opposite directions on Blackberry Road when they collided head-on at the intersection of Foley Drive at about 4:45 p.m., said VSP Sgt. Dennis McBride.

The 911 Communications Center dispatched rescue personnel and Henry County sheriff's deputies, and when first responders arrived they found the drivers of both vehicles, Denise Cabrera-Cruz, 54, and Kateland McKinney, 22, deceased at the scene of the crash, McBride said.

Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the fatalities. Deputies from Henry County turned the crash scene over to the State Police upon their arrival.

An attempt was made to fly the seriously injured child by air care, but the weather prevented the helicopter from flying.

McBride said the male juvenile was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health in Martinsville and then was expected to be transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The road was wet and rain had been falling immediately before the crash. Blackberry Road was closed to traffic going both directions while a reconstruction team processed the crash and collected evidence.

Henry County Animal Control took possession of a dog who was in one of the vehicles and unharmed.

In addition to the Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff's Department, also responding to the crash were Bassett, Fieldale-Collinsville and Ridgeway volunteer rescue squads, Bassett Volunteer Fire Company and Henry County Public Safety.