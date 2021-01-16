Two economic development expansions bring $5.5 million in investment and 57 new jobs for Henry County

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no in-person public comments will be taken, and only 25 people may attend the meeting. Instead, county residents should submit comments to publichearing@co.henry.va.us or 276-634-4699 no later than 9 a.m. the day of the meeting. All comments will be read for the record during the public hearing.

Advance Energy President Pugazhenthi Selvaraj said in the rezoning application that the site will be used for renewable energy research and development, as well as assembly of solar and wind farm protection control panels “to serve renewable energy power equipment manufacturers and solar farm developers in Virginia and North Carolina.”

The company owns the patent for SunStream Energy portable solar panels, which have a USB hookup to charge cell phones and other electronics while outdoors.

Selvaraj said the company chose the Henry County site due to its “proximity to the Greensboro international airport and easy 220 highway road access, along with the great pool of available talent from Electrical Engineering students at Virginia Tech and the growing clean energy needs.”