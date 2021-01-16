Two economic development expansions bring $5.5 million in investment and 57 new jobs for Henry County

Friday was a big day for economic development news in Ridgeway: Officials announced two different industry expansions coming to that area of Henry County, bringing some $5.5 million in investments and a combined 57 new jobs.
One announcement involves Laminate Technologies Inc., a wood laminate manufacturer that has operated in Henry County since 2012. The other is Advance Energy Solutions, a renewable energy technology start-up based in Vinton that is establishing its first operation here.
In a news release, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Laminate Technologies will invest $4 million to expand its existing manufacturing plant in Ridgeway and add 42 jobs.
The company, also known as LamTech, plans to install a new automated hardwood plywood press line at its facility at 775 Industrial Park Dr. “to increase capacity and production to serve its East Coast market,” the release stated.
Henry County Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said the new jobs will pay “at least $36,000” annually.
To entice LamTech to bring the expansion to Virginia instead of Ohio, where it is headquartered, economic development officials offered about $468,000 in state incentives, according to Wagoner. The package includes a $100,000 grant from the governor’s Commonwealth Opportunity Fund.
Wagoner said local incentives include an estimated $139,000 in Enterprise Zone rebates and a $50,000 local cash grant. The Henry County Board of Supervisors and Industrial Development Authority will each need to approve the performance contract with LamTech at their next meetings, he added.
In the governor’s news release, Randy Joseph, LamTech’s chief operating officer, said the company considered several of its East Coast production facilities but chose to expand the Ridgeway location “for multiple reasons, including the solid workforce, proximity to customers, and supply chain logistics.”
“Adding hardwood plywood production to our current lamination and fabrication capabilities provides a great product synergy. This, coupled with our neighboring supply partner, Southern Finishing in Martinsville, enables us to bring a lot of value to the market,” Joseph said. “A special thanks to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development teams for their incredible support and cooperation to make this expansion possible.”
According to the news release, LamTech is “one of the largest privately held custom laminators in the United States.” The company began in Tiffin, Ohio in 1985 as a supplier of laminated panel products, fabricated components, and globally sourced products for the kitchen cabinet, residential furniture, office furniture, and retail display markets.
LamTech opened its Henry County plant in 2012 with an initial 30 employees. Its other manufacturing facilities are located in Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas.
Advance Energy SolutionsAlso on Friday, the Martinsville-Henry County EDC announced that Advance Energy Solutions, Inc. has purchased a building at 20 Water Plant Road in Ridgeway to use for solar and wind energy development and assembly.
The Vinton-based company plans to invest $1.5 million in machinery and equipment and create 15 jobs in its first two years of operation, according to the release.
Wagoner did not have salary numbers available Friday, but said the new jobs will pay “above-average wages,” and some will be electrical engineering positions.
The deal does not involve any state or local economic incentives, Wagoner said, but the county will need to approve a rezoning request for the site before they move forward. The building is a former Henry County Public Service Authority water plant that has been privately owned for “many years,” he said.
The Henry County Planning Commission ha a public hearing Wednesday evening to consider changing the facility’s 2.65 acres from Government and Special Use District G-S to Limited Industrial District 1-2. Next, the Board of Supervisors will conduct its own public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 before voting on the rezoning request.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no in-person public comments will be taken, and only 25 people may attend the meeting. Instead, county residents should submit comments to publichearing@co.henry.va.us or 276-634-4699 no later than 9 a.m. the day of the meeting. All comments will be read for the record during the public hearing.
Advance Energy President Pugazhenthi Selvaraj said in the rezoning application that the site will be used for renewable energy research and development, as well as assembly of solar and wind farm protection control panels “to serve renewable energy power equipment manufacturers and solar farm developers in Virginia and North Carolina.”
The company owns the patent for SunStream Energy portable solar panels, which have a USB hookup to charge cell phones and other electronics while outdoors.
Selvaraj said the company chose the Henry County site due to its “proximity to the Greensboro international airport and easy 220 highway road access, along with the great pool of available talent from Electrical Engineering students at Virginia Tech and the growing clean energy needs.”
In the EDC news release, Chairman Jim Adams of the Board of Supervisors stated, “We are extremely happy to welcome Advance Energy Solutions to Henry County. We continue to diversify our economy and provide additional opportunities for our residents, and we look forward to working with Mr. Selvaraj as his business grows.”
EDC Board Chairman Larry Ryder added in the release, “We are thrilled that Advance Energy has chosen Henry County for its new facility. It is especially satisfying when a new technology company chooses our area due, in part, to the younger talent we have coming out of our university system.”
The EDC worked with Henry County to secure the project, particularly Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner. Wagoner initiated the dialogue with the company and worked with them throughout the process, the release stated.
“There is tremendous growth potential in clean energy,” said Wagoner. “Advance Energy will be a nice addition to our community.”
