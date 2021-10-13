Two Henry County crashes result in serious injury

AirCare was called in to assist two people who were seriously injured in separate incidences Tuesday.

A Bassett man was seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed into a mailbox Tuesday evening.

Virginia State Police responded to the 1200 block of Wilson Mill Road in Henry County at 6:52 p.m. where they found Stacy Earl Fontaine, 52, “trying to get up and leave,” said VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts.

AirCare was called to the scene, and Fontaine was transported to a hospital by helicopter. Garletts said he did not know where Fontaine was sent or the extent of his injuries.

The report “is listed as under investigation” and there are “no charges at this point,” Garletts said.

Then on Tuesday afternoon another person involved in an unrelated crash was flown by AirCare after suffering a severe head injury.

We “have another [person] being flown out on Koehler Road,” said Garletts. “Looks like a pedestrian [was] struck.

Garletts said the crash occurred at 2:14 p.m., and Virginia State Police were on the scene investigating.

No other information was made available.