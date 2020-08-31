Two Henry County deputies injured in separate wrecks

Two crashes in three days have sent two Henry County deputies and at least four others to the hospital with injuries.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said both cases were turned over to the Virginia State Police for investigation.

VSP Sgt. Richard Garletts said Henry County Deputy Jonathan Cherry, 38, of Martinsville was traveling within the speed limit and headed west in his 2019 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle on U.S. 58 at 1:05 p.m. Saturday when a 2008 Ford Fusion, driven by Kayla Perdue, 22, of Martinsville, collided with the Charger.

Perdue also was headed east and making a left turn onto Preston Road when the two vehicles struck each other.

Garletts said both drivers were transported to the hospital, but he wasn't sure which hospital.

There were two girls, ages 15 and 13, and a 3-year-old boy also in Perdue's vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital.

The severity of the injuries was not disclosed.

Purdue was charged with failing to yield the right of way.

Perry said that, on Thursday morning, one of his officers was in the area of Elf Trail in Bassett looking for a vehicle that had been reported for unauthorized use.