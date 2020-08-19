Two Henry County Jail inmates, some sheriff's office employees test positive for coronavirus

Two inmates in the Henry County Jail and an unspecified number of employees of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We have a very small number of employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus” during the past week and a half or so, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.

“We are taking appropriate measures” to prevent the spread of the disease, he said.

The sheriff’s office has “done some other testing,” Perry said. “We do have a place that we have been quarantining people, and we are to the point that we are monitoring the situation, making sure that adequate care is being given and any preventative measures that we can” take are being done.

One inmate’s positive case of the coronavirus was confirmed on Monday, according to a document provided to the Bulletin. That inmate is being quarantined in an isolation cell, and all protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed, the document stated.

All deputies who deal with the inmate wear N-95 masks, gowns, gloves and face shields, according to the document.