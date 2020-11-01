Two injured in crash on Barrows Mill Road in Henry County

A wreck on Barrows Mill Road sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Shortly before noon, a compact, 4-door vehicle traveling north on Barrows Mill Road veered off the right side of the road about 500 feet south of its intersection with Lowery Lester Drive.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment and came to rest partially on its side after striking a tree.

The driver and a passenger were trapped inside the vehicle when Henry County Public Safety arrived.

The driver was extracted first, and then passenger, who was in the back seat, was removed.

Both were transported to Sovah-Martinsville with what did not appear to be life-threatening injuries.

Their names were not released.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.