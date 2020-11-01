 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in crash on Barrows Mill Road in Henry County
0 comments
editor's pick

Two injured in crash on Barrows Mill Road in Henry County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A wreck on Barrows Mill Road sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Shortly before noon, a compact, 4-door vehicle traveling north on Barrows Mill Road veered off the right side of the road about 500 feet south of its intersection with Lowery Lester Drive.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment and came to rest partially on its side after striking a tree.

The driver and a passenger were trapped inside the vehicle when Henry County Public Safety arrived.

The driver was extracted first, and then  passenger, who was in the back seat, was removed.

Both were transported to Sovah-Martinsville with what did not appear to be life-threatening injuries.

Their names were not released.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bassett man walks free when witnesses fail to testify
Crime News

Bassett man walks free when witnesses fail to testify

  • Updated

He had been indicted on charges of carjacking with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony subsequent offense, abduction and breaking and entering a dwelling with a deadly weapon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert