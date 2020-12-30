Two Martinsville-area bands take their planned New Year's Eve concert virtual

It’s difficult to follow up on a successful first-year endeavor when plans for what should be the second event fall through because of the pandemic.

However, the musicians behind the rock-and-roll fundraiser Noise for Toys have worked it out – and invite you to join them for an online New Year’s Eve party concert.

The bands Lonesome Bones and Serotonin will perform Thursday night, and the concert – which originally had been scheduled for the Spencer-Penn Centre – will be broadcast on both their Facebook pages.

The bands “had everything laid out” for a live show, said Charles McCall of The Lonesome Bones, “but then the COVID guidelines got hit again. You really can’t” have crowds together.

“I was still iffy about it anyway,” so it was a quick transition to going online only.

“With all that stuff happening and COVID cases increasing, we didn’t want to do anything irresponsible. It’s probably just better to go with the flow,” McCall said.

Last year’s Noise for Toys raised a little more than $1,300 for Toys for Tots, he said – plus, the staff of the Spencer-Penn Centre, which the bands had paid to rent the facility, donated a few bikes to the cause.