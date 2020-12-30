Two Martinsville-area bands take their planned New Year's Eve concert virtual

It’s difficult to follow up on a successful first-year endeavor when plans for what should be the second event fall through because of the pandemic.
However, the musicians behind the rock-and-roll fundraiser Noise for Toys have worked it out – and invite you to join them for an online New Year’s Eve party concert.
The bands Lonesome Bones and Serotonin will perform Thursday night, and the concert – which originally had been scheduled for the Spencer-Penn Centre – will be broadcast on both their Facebook pages.
The bands “had everything laid out” for a live show, said Charles McCall of The Lonesome Bones, “but then the COVID guidelines got hit again. You really can’t” have crowds together.
“I was still iffy about it anyway,” so it was a quick transition to going online only.
“With all that stuff happening and COVID cases increasing, we didn’t want to do anything irresponsible. It’s probably just better to go with the flow,” McCall said.
Last year’s Noise for Toys raised a little more than $1,300 for Toys for Tots, he said – plus, the staff of the Spencer-Penn Centre, which the bands had paid to rent the facility, donated a few bikes to the cause.
This year, band members still would like donations to go Toys to Tots. Since the concert is online, the simplest way they found of accomplishing that was to post a link to the national-level Toys for Tots fundraiser, McCall said.
“The can donate electronically if they can, or to any charity,” he said, adding he realized that, since this has been a difficult year for many families financially, it would be hard for some people to donate.
The Lonesome Bones
McCall said his band’s sound could be described as “a very Ryan Adams – The Nationals – kind of an indie subgroup” vibe. Over the past year, The Lonesome Bones’ sound has been honed “to make it a catchy, more pop sound.”
The group (formerly called .State Razorz.) usually performs its own songs, which are written by lead singer and guitarist Joshua Jones of Martinsville. McCall, who used to play drums for the band, now plays guitars and is a vocalist. He lives in Spencer.
Also in The Lonesome Bones are bass guitarist Michael Patterson of Ridgeway and drummer Chris ”Supes” Reeves of Axton.
Serotonin
Jim “Jimbo” Watson of Stuart is the lead singer and main songwriter of Serotonin. The band’s founding member – “and my greatest friend,” Watson said – is Josh Williams, a member of Midnight Massacre out of Claudville.
Williams plays guitar for Midnight Massacre but had “wanted an excuse to play drums,” Watson said, so in February 2017 the pals started Serotonin.
They had a few months as “five or six guys together jamming out” when, that November, Williams broke his ankle – which impeded him from playing drums.
All the band members except Watson quit.
Watson and Williams continued with their music as a duo until spring of 2019, “when we met Mr. Curtis “Beaver” Moore,” who was such a good bass player they asked him to play rhythm guitar for them so as not to waste his talents.
A couple of months later, “we ran into a guy who’s now our lead guitar player and tech guru, Dillon Darber” of King, N.C., and Darber introduced them to his friend Zach Holsclaw of Dobson, N.C., who became their bass player.
“We are an experimental groove rock/metal band” which takes pride in its songs, Williams said.
“Our songs are a lot deeper than ‘girls, girls, girls’ or ‘I love rock and roll.’ Our stuff is about certain topics – spousal abuse, depression, anxiety. We basically write about anything, but those subjects are important.”
Following their motto “Whatever serves the song,” the band members work together on lyrics until all are satisfied with them.
“We get along really easy,” Williams said. “We really live by that motto. We put all we can into our music.”
He said his sound has been compared to that of Neil Young, and in his singing he tries to emulate Doug Pinnick of the King’s X trio.
“I’m not a big fan of the metal of today,” Williams said, but rather is inspired by earlier bands such as Led Zeplin, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Rush and Iron Maiden.
The group always had been “thinking about doing some sort of charity gig,” so when Jones pitched the Noise for Toys fundraiser, “I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely.’”
He knows from experience how appreciated help with gifts can be.
He and his wife “raised six children. Christmas wasn’t always easy, even with two people working full time. I know what a struggle it is to put stuff under the tree for Christmas.”
Noise for Toys should be up on the Facebook pages “The Lonesome Bones” and “Serontonin,” and on the YouTube page for The Lonesome Bones, by noon Thursday.
