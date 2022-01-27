Two Martinsville men found dead after related vehicle crashes at Bassett Forks

Two people are dead after a bizarre series of incidents that began with a car crash at Bassett Forks Wednesday morning.

The Virginia State Police are still trying to unravel exactly what happened on U.S. 220 near the Dodge's Store and the case is still under investigation, but when police arrived on the scene they found Ezequiel Santiago Espana, 21, dead in the roadway and Breyner Dominguez, 24, dead in an overturned vehicle nearby, a police report states.

Police found Espana in the road on U.S. Route 220 just north of the U.S. 220 Business exit ramp.

"Upon arrival we confirmed the subject who was laying in the roadway to be deceased with massive head trauma wounds," the report said. "We were also alerted to a single vehicle overturned on the embankment of the right shoulder, one-quarter mile south of the person in the road. The overturned vehicle had one deceased person laying in the center area of the vehicle."

So far police say they have determined that both Dominguez and Espana were traveling northbound on U.S. Route 220 in a black Hyundai Sonata and at about 2:20 a.m. the vehicle ran off the right should of the road, ran through a guard rail and onto a steep embankment, the report stated.

The impact with the embankment caused the rear end of the vehicle to flip over the front, "leaving the car resting on its top," the report said. "It appears that this initial impact claimed the life of one of the occupants of the vehicle who sustained several instances of trauma to include, but not limited to a broken neck."

Dominguez was found dead in the vehicle, but VSP Sgt. Richard Garletts told the Bulletin Thursday morning that a third person may also have been in the vehicle, but investigators have not confirmed it for certain.

"DNA will possibly help with that identification," said Garletts.

Both Espana and Dominguez were from Martinsville, Garletts said.

Police say the investigation has also revealed that Espana was able to escape from the passenger side of the Sonata and had walked into the path of a tractor trailer that was northbound.

Espana was the owner of the car, and although the report says they don't know why he walked out into the road with oncoming traffic, "alcohol is a suspected factor due to numerous empty bottles of alcoholic beverages littered around the vehicle."

The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene of the crash and has been cleared of any charges, and police are still trying to determine whether Dominguez or Espana was driving the Sonata, the release said.

Police say the car has been impounded and DNA samples will be taken of the airbags in hopes of determining who may have been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

