Two more deaths emerge in West Piedmont Health District

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stanleytown Health & Rehab has 62 cases and seven deaths associated with its outbreak but has not been listed for weeks by the VDH, which updates its database of long-term-care facilities every Friday.

The only other active outbreak is at King’s Grant Retirement Community, which has seen no increase in cases (37) and still fewer than five deaths. The database shows an asterisk to indicate deaths of fewer than five as an effort to maintain privacy.

This outbreak was added to the database on Jan. 13, and a King’s Grant official said earlier this week that there is one lingering case of a staff member. Only 18 of the cases have involved residents.

Some of this sad news overshadowed the continuing positive trend of fewer new cases, with 17 added on Friday. There also were no new hospitalizations.

The district’s 7-day rolling average of cases stands at 20, only the second day it has been that low since October. The 14-day average per 100,000 population is at 212.7. That figure was about 1200 back in January.

Henry County had seven of the new cases, and Franklin County had four. Martinsville and Patrick County had three apiece.