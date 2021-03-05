Two more deaths emerge in West Piedmont Health District

Death returned Friday morning to the West Piedmont Health District, and another outbreak re-emerged at a long-term-care facility in Henry County.
The Virginia Department of Health reported two new casualties of COVID-19 after a one-day respite from 11 consecutive days of at last one death.
And Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center’s deadly outbreak that dates back to Dec. 8 was listed again among active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, meaning new cases have emerged.
Neither of the new two deaths was in Henry County, though.
VDH tracks all data by residence, and one of these victims was a resident of Martinsville -- the city's 65th -- and the other of Franklin County, its 58th.
Both were white men, and one was at least 80 years old (the 140th victim in that age bracket), and one was between 50 and 59 (the 21s that age).
These two deaths were recorded by 5 p.m. Thursday, but they could've happened anytime. VDH combs through death certificates and other records to declare cause of death before adding to its database.
That work as of last week had begun to tackle the record number of cases in January.
There have been 21 deaths recorded in March, 142 in 2021 and 274 in the district overall.
Stanleytown Health & Rehab has 62 cases and seven deaths associated with its outbreak but has not been listed for weeks by the VDH, which updates its database of long-term-care facilities every Friday.
The only other active outbreak is at King’s Grant Retirement Community, which has seen no increase in cases (37) and still fewer than five deaths. The database shows an asterisk to indicate deaths of fewer than five as an effort to maintain privacy.
This outbreak was added to the database on Jan. 13, and a King’s Grant official said earlier this week that there is one lingering case of a staff member. Only 18 of the cases have involved residents.
Some of this sad news overshadowed the continuing positive trend of fewer new cases, with 17 added on Friday. There also were no new hospitalizations.
The district’s 7-day rolling average of cases stands at 20, only the second day it has been that low since October. The 14-day average per 100,000 population is at 212.7. That figure was about 1200 back in January.
Henry County had seven of the new cases, and Franklin County had four. Martinsville and Patrick County had three apiece.
Vaccination rates in the district show 15.5% of the population has received at least one shot, and 6.7% is fully vaccinated. Statewide the rate is 16.5% having received at least one shot from the more than 2.1 million distributed.
Since the pandemic began last March, there have been 10,687 cases, 638 hospitalizations and 274 deaths in the district. The breakdown:
- Henry County: 4,230 cases, 289 hospitalizations, 115 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,511, 128, 65.
- Patrick County: 1,213, 93, 36.
- Franklin County: 3,733, 128, 58.
By comparison Danville has reported 4,341 cases (112 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 4,795 (69 deaths).
VDH reported statewide there have been 583,060 cases, 9,428 deaths -- up by 102 since Thursday – and 24,514 hospitalizations.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.