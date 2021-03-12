Two more deaths in West Piedmont Health District push March's total to 43

Two other facilities are pending closure: Mulberry Creek Health & Rehab, which has had 151 cases and is up to 22 deaths in its second outbreak, and Franklin Health & Rehab Center, which has had 33 cases and an unspecified number of deaths.

VDH tracks all data by a person’s residence, so how these cases and deaths fall in the overall database could vary based on legal address.

We can discern only basic demographic information by comparing daily changes in the database. These last two victims, for instance, were both white men, one between the ages of 70 and 79 and the other at least 80 years old.

We know that across the district there have been 43 deaths in the first 11 days of March, following a record 79 recorded in February. There have been 296 deaths since the pandemic began, and 164 of them have been since Jan. 1.

The 7-day rolling average of newly recorded deaths has declined to 3.

There were 10 net new cases reported Friday in the district. We say net because there actually were 14 reported -- eight in Patrick County and three each in Martinsville and Franklin County -- but Henry County's total was reduced by four. That sometimes happens based on data inputting and other factors (such as zip codes vs. locality).