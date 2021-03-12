Two more deaths in West Piedmont Health District push March's total to 43

A resident of Martinsville and another from Patrick County are the latest victims of COVID-19 from the West Piedmont Health District.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded those deaths after confirming their cause by 5 p.m. Thursday. They could've happened at any time during the past few weeks or even months, because delays in verification are common.
These deaths were added to VDH’s data report Friday morning and were the 69th resident of Martinsville and the 40th of Patrick County to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This information emerged just before the state’s separate database of outbreaks was updated to – as it is on Fridays – to show that three outbreaks at long-term-care facilities now have been closed: Martinsville Health & Rehab and the Blue Ridge Nursing Center and the Blue Ridge Nursing Therapy Connection in Patrick County.
Those three outbreaks, which dated as far back as July for Blue Ridge Nursing Therapy, accounted for 242 cases and at least 23 deaths.
There remain ongoing outbreaks at King’s Grant Retirement Community and Stanleytown Health & Rehab, the second to have occurred at both facilities.
King’s Grant has not added to its 37 cases and fewer than five deaths – VDH doesn’t include the number of deaths until it reaches five but indicates there has been at least one death – and Stanleytown now has 65 cases and seven deaths.
Two other facilities are pending closure: Mulberry Creek Health & Rehab, which has had 151 cases and is up to 22 deaths in its second outbreak, and Franklin Health & Rehab Center, which has had 33 cases and an unspecified number of deaths.
VDH tracks all data by a person’s residence, so how these cases and deaths fall in the overall database could vary based on legal address.
We can discern only basic demographic information by comparing daily changes in the database. These last two victims, for instance, were both white men, one between the ages of 70 and 79 and the other at least 80 years old.
We know that across the district there have been 43 deaths in the first 11 days of March, following a record 79 recorded in February. There have been 296 deaths since the pandemic began, and 164 of them have been since Jan. 1.
The 7-day rolling average of newly recorded deaths has declined to 3.
There were 10 net new cases reported Friday in the district. We say net because there actually were 14 reported -- eight in Patrick County and three each in Martinsville and Franklin County -- but Henry County's total was reduced by four. That sometimes happens based on data inputting and other factors (such as zip codes vs. locality).
The 7-day rolling average, though, ticked down to 16, and the rate per 100,000 population is at 185.2
Since the pandemic's first case in the district on March 20, there have been 10,802 cases, 655 hospitalizations and 296 deaths. Here’s how they break down:
- Henry County: 4,262 cases, 294 hospitalizations, 119 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,520, 130, 69.
- Patrick County: 1,257, 97, 40.
- Franklin County: 3,763, 134, 68.
By comparison, Danville has reported 4,335 cases (118 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 4,904 (71 deaths).
Across the state on Friday VDH reported there have been 592,214 cases, 9,961 deaths -- up by 59 since Thursday – and 25,216 hospitalizations.