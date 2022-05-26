Two new members to be appointed to Martinsville School Board

City Council will be appointing two new members to the Martinsville School Board as one term expires and another member resigns.

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, Council set a public hearing for June 14 to receive names of citizens interested in appointments for a three-year term ending June 30, 2025 and an unexpired three-year term ending June 30, 2024, after Jay Dickens resigned on April 20.

"I chose to leave for personal reasons, but I will continue to serve the community in other ways," Dickens told the Bulletin by email on Monday.

School Board Member Emily Parker will complete her first term at the end of June and it is unclear if she intends to seek reappointment.

The School Board consists of five members serving three-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms and, unlike Henry County which elects its school board members, City Council appoints members in a process that begins with an interested person's name being mentioned at a public hearing.

That person can name themselves, be named by someone present at the meeting, or be offered by one of the members on council.

Only those names brought up during the public hearing will be considered for appointment. Council typically conducts interviews with candidates after the meeting and announces the appointments at or after Council's second meeting in June.

Other school board members are Chair Donna Dillard and Tony Jones, whose terms expire on June 30, 2023 and Vice Chair Yvonne Givens, whose term expires on June 30, 2024.

In other matters, Council:

Discussed the concerns expressed by residents at a neighborhood meeting at Albert Harris Elementary School on Monday.

Approved the Budget Ordinance for the upcoming FY22-23 budget on second reading with the following changes: 1) An additional $6,571 will be provided to the Blue Ridge Regional Library with that amount being doubled if Patrick and Henry counties increase their proportionate share. 2) Reduced school funding by $350,000, but agreeing to backfill the money in the event the school system is unable to secure approval to use emergency relief funds to replace the decrease. 3) The assessment ratio of 80 percent for tangible personal property will apply for the new budget to offset the unprecedented increase in the value of used vehicles.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

