Multiple agencies responded to two shootings early Sunday morning, both stemming from parties attended mostly by juveniles.

Deputy Chief Chad Rhoads told the Bulletin on Monday that Martinsville police officers were summoned to two unrelated shootings, but under similar circumstances at nearly the same time.

Officers responded first to the 1200 block of Mountain Road after the 911 Communications Center received a call of shots fired. Soon after that, another call came regarding shots fired in the vicinity of Sunset Avenue and Red Oak Street.

"These were two different shootings at two different parties," said Rhoads. "After the shots were fired, everyone scattered but we discovered property damage from the gunfire at both locations."

Rhoads said the investigation is ongoing at this time, but they have arrested Christopher Wade, 18, of Danville on a single charge of concealing a weapon.

"We've checked with all of the local hospitals and determined that it appears no one was injured in either incident," Rhoads said. "Both incidents happened after midnight and before 2 a.m.

The investigation led officers to Martinsville City Schools on Monday to follow up with anyone who may have witnessed either incident or could provide additional information.

"School officials are aware of the ongoing police investigation," Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Callie Hietala said by email. "Per MCPS (Martinsville City Public Schools) policy, we do not comment on student disciplinary matters."

Henry County Chief Deputy Wayne Davis said he had looked into the incident and confirmed that deputies from his office responded to assist, but because the incident occurred within the city limits, he would defer any comments to the Martinsville Police Department.

Rhoads would not speculate on whether any additional arrests might occur, but did say the investigation was continuing and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Martinsville Police Department.