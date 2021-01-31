Two pickups crash on Stones Dairy Road in Henry County

The driver of a Dodge Dakota Sport collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at 3327 Stones Dairy Road in Henry County about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Dodge broke over a guardrail and came to rest upside down, while the driver of the Chevrolet came to a stop by the side of the road. Everyone had gotten out of both vehicles by the time rescue personnel arrived, and no one appeared to be injured. The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available.