Two solar companies are on the agenda for Board of Zoning Appeals public hearings Nov. 24

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Room #205 of the Henry County Administration Building. Following the call to order, invocation and confirmation of minutes, public hearings will be held at 9 a.m.
Scheduled for public hearings are:
Carver Memorial Gardens Inc.
Abram Lee Penn
Justin B. Stone
Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC
Axton Solar LLC
The meeting will conclude with a building inspection report.
Holly Kozelsky
