Two solar companies are on the agenda for Board of Zoning Appeals public hearings Nov. 24
Leatherwood Solar facility in Axton cropped

The Leatherwood Solar facility on Mountain Valley Road in Axton is capable of producing energy to power 3,600 homes, according to an Oct. 28, 2020, press release from Appalachian Power. As solar energy is soaring in popularity, Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC and Axton Solar LLC will have public hearings at the Nov. 24 Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

 Holly Kozelsky

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Room #205 of the Henry County Administration Building. Following the call to order, invocation and confirmation of minutes, public hearings will be held at 9 a.m.

Scheduled for public hearings are:

Carver Memorial Gardens Inc.

Abram Lee Penn

Justin B. Stone

Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC

Axton Solar LLC

The meeting will conclude with a building inspection report.

