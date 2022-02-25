 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two SUVs and a tractor trailer collide on Commonwealth

A three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday sent at least one person to the hospital. 

Martinsville City Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Market Street and Commonwealth Boulevard.

A tractor trailer facing east on Commonwealth Boulevard had damage across the front bumper. Damage to two SUVs was extensive, and both had to be towed from the scene. 

At least one person was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville by Martinsville Fire and EMS.

Commonwealth Boulevard was closed in both directions from Liberty Street to Market Street while the roadway was being cleared of debris and vehicles, with the assistance of several tow trucks.

No other information was available. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

