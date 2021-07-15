Two-vehicle collision in Collinsville results in car flipped on its side

Two compact cars collided on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

One of the vehicles came to rest on its driver's side with the front of the vehicle in the roadway and the rear in the parking lot between Verizon and Najjar's Restaurant.

The incident occurred just past Virginia's three-way intersection with Wheeler Avenue and Moss Drive.

The second vehicle appeared to have minor damage to the front passenger's side quarter-panel and was parked in a parking area just south of the first vehicle.

Rescue personnel with the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad and Henry County Public Safety were checking the occupants of both vehicles for injuries, and police had not yet arrived.

No other information was available.