 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two-vehicle crash on Kings Mountain Road

  • 0

A two-vehicle crash on Kings Mountain Road may have resulted in injuries Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched rescue workers to the intersection of Plantation Drive and Kings Mountain Road where a report of a collision involving two vehicles had been received.

A maroon SUV had significant damage to the rear of the vehicle and had come to rest against the guardrail at Plantation Drive while a blue SUV was stopped in the roadway on Kings Mountain Road with damage to the front of the vehicle.

Henry County Public Safety responded and rescue workers attended to the occupants of the vehicles while deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control.

The Virginia State Police were on the scene investigating the crash.

People are also reading…

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash

At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's population declines for 1st time in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert