A two-vehicle crash on Kings Mountain Road may have resulted in injuries Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched rescue workers to the intersection of Plantation Drive and Kings Mountain Road where a report of a collision involving two vehicles had been received.

A maroon SUV had significant damage to the rear of the vehicle and had come to rest against the guardrail at Plantation Drive while a blue SUV was stopped in the roadway on Kings Mountain Road with damage to the front of the vehicle.

Henry County Public Safety responded and rescue workers attended to the occupants of the vehicles while deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control.

The Virginia State Police were on the scene investigating the crash.

No other information was available.