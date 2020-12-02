Two vehicles collide in front of Valley Star Credit Union

A near head-on collision between two compact cars occurred about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday in front of the Valley Star Credit Union at Memorial Blvd. S. and Dupont Road.

The crash appeared to have occurred in the southbound lane of Memorial Blvd. S., where debris and fluids were being cleared away by Martinsville Fire and EMS workers.

A Virginia State Police officer directed the driver of a compact silver car to drive the vehicle into the Valley Star Credit Union parking lot. The vehicle had been damaged on the passenger's side of the front of the vehicle.

A blue Nissan Rogue appeared to have continued south after the crash, crossing the northbound lanes of Memorial Blvd. S. and coming to rest on the sidewalk and against a bank in front of Wright Funeral Services.

Any injury or the severity of injury is unknown, but rescue workers did not appear to be working with any sense of urgency.

Two Valley Star Credit Union vans blocked the entrance to the credit union parking lot from Dupont Road. It is unknown if the closure was related to the crash.

Henry County Public Safety, Martinsville Fire and EMS and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

