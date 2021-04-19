Two vehicles collide on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale

A 2-vehicle crash on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale on Monday afternoon caused considerable damage but no serious injuries.

Just before 1 o'clock the 911 Communications Center received a call of a wreck that occurred involving a blue, 4-door Toyota Matrix and a red, 2-door Pontiac Sunfire.

The Toyota had received damage along the passenger side and on the right front.

The Pontiac was damaged in the front and right front and the windshield was shattered on the passenger side.

Radio traffic from the dispatcher indicated there was no report of injury and no one was being attended to at the scene.

Debris from both vehicles lay across the road, and a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy arrived and began directing traffic around the crash.

No other information was available.