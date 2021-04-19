 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two vehicles collide on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Two vehicles collide on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2-vehicle crash on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale on Monday afternoon caused considerable damage but no serious injuries.

Just before 1 o'clock the 911 Communications Center received a call of a wreck that occurred involving a blue, 4-door Toyota Matrix and a red, 2-door Pontiac Sunfire. 

The Toyota had received damage along the passenger side and on the right front. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pontiac was damaged in the front and right front and the windshield was shattered on the passenger side. 

Radio traffic from the dispatcher indicated there was no report of injury and no one was being attended to at the scene.

Debris from both vehicles lay across the road, and a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy arrived and began directing traffic around the crash.

No other information was available. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
They feel defeated
Education

They feel defeated

  • Updated

Martinsville City Public Schools says it's a matter of safety. But the cancellation of sports has left some of its students sick about their lost senior seasons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert