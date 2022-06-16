Two zoning requests approved

The Henry County Planning Commission approved unanimously two rezoning requests, one in Horsepasture and the other in the Blackberry District, after public hearings were held Wednesday night.

Logan R. Bowman filed a request to have approximately 1.8 acres of property at 210 The Great Road in the Horsepasture District rezoned from suburban residential to agricultural in order to comply with current zoning requirements that would allow him to keep a recently constructed accessory building.

"From a zoning standpoint, the property is surrounded in the rear by agricultural property and across the road you've got some large agricultural tracts too," said Lee Clark, director of planning, zoning and inspection. "The request fits with the community. The structure that's built there, you kind of have to look up to know it's there. You can easily drive by it and not see it."

Clark described the character of the community where the property is located as "very much a mixed-bag" and did not see any negative impact that would be created by granting the request.

Bowman's wife, Kaitlynn Bowman, told the Commission she and her husband had endured many complications with the construction of a new metal garage.

"It was never our intention to disregard any laws," said Bowman. "We trusted our builders."

With Clark's recommendation, the Commission approved the request.

Douglas and Brooke Spencer filed a request to have 103 acres at 575 Mary Hunter Drive in the Blackberry District rezoned from industrial to agricultural so they could construct a home on the property and possibly keep farm animals.

"They would like to put a modular home on the property," said Clark. "Back in the '70s and '80s this property was owned by a large corporation and they wanted it zoned appropriately if they wished to expand, and we cooperated. Today, I think this request is absolutely appropriate. It's a mountain and not suited for industrial use."

Clark said he couldn't imagine the property ever being used under the current zoning status and recommended the request be approved. "It fits very well with agricultural," Clark said.

"We are both ex-military, and my wife now works at Sovah Health, and we had to get some property so she can get to work within 25 minutes," Douglas Spencer said to the Commission. "This property was beautiful, and no one told us we couldn't build a house there. All we want to do is to have a home and be close to the hospital for my wife."

The Commission voted unanimously to approve the request.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on both applications at their meeting on June 28 at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.