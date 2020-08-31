Tyneka Howard has gone around and back: The Air Force turns a student into an instructor

A career in the military gave Magna Vista High School graduate Tyneka Divens Howard the opportunity to see parts of the world.
Now, after 20 years of service, she is set to retire on Tuesday as a master sergeant in the Air Force, and she has begun a career as a JROTC instructor.
Howard is the daughter of the Rev. Thomas Divens of Carver and Sylvia Divens of Eden, N.C. She is the granddaughter of Annie Mae Divens of Cascade and the late James Divens and the late Percy and Annie Bell Toller.
At MVHS in the late 1990s, “I wasn’t the best student. School was not my jam,” she said.
She was in JROTC under Col. Tom Jones, but the high-school Howard never could have imagined a career in the military, she said. Her interest in it at the time was “because it set you apart from everybody else.”
She said she knew college wasn’t for her, but she didn’t quite know what was.
“I didn’t think that the map was just the map. I wanted to see some things, those places mentioned in our history books or geography class. I wanted to know what those places were like,” she said.
Meanwhile, “I knew that I had to do something,” so she dropped by the military recruiter’s office. The officer on duty that day was with the Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Journey.
A few weeks later, she came in late to school, so to cover up her tardy, claimed it was so she could take vocational tests for the armed forces.
“I didn’t put any effort into the tests – just knew I needed a note to get into class,” she said.
Nonetheless, she scored so well she was invited back to the recruiting office. Again, it was Journey who was there that day.
“It was such a divine coincidence. … I said, ‘Sure, I’ll go into the Air Force,’” she said and signed a 4-year contract.
Her JROTC experience allowed her to enter with a higher rank than standard entry level, she said.
That was the beginning of a career in administration first, for 12 years, then intelligence, for 8. She was deployed three times, to Qatar from January through May 2008; Iraq from December 2009 to May 2010; and Qatar again from April to October 2012.
Howard began her military career in Nebraska (2000-2003), where she worked in a security office processing security clearances.
Working with brass
She took all opportunities to learn from successful people. “I’ve always progressed. My job was administration. You can be just like a mediocre airman, but I was always inquisitive,” she said.
Since she worked for top officers, “I was exposed to things from a high level early on,” she said. She did “a lot of cool things that were outside the scope of what my pay grade was at the time.”
Ironically, though she was not interested in college earlier, a year or two into her military career she started working on an associate degree. She ended up also getting a bachelor’s degree in management from Park University in 2013 and a master’s degree in human resource management from American Military University in 2019, among other degrees and certificates.
“My initial goal was to see the world, something different from Martinsville,” she said.
Three years in, “my plan was working:” She was stationed in Germany, from 2003 to 2005.
'Felt like home'
She took advantage of her time in Europe to travel to different countries as often as she could. Her favorite was Spain.
She also loved Germany, which “actually felt like home. The food is comfort food. It was so friendly and inviting.”
Next, it was five years in Arizona. There, she went from having worked for high-ranking officers in headquarters to a base level.
“I had worked for bigwigs, and now I’m with the common folk,” she said. “I was like a fish out of water. I had been exposed to fast-paced, high-ranking, big decisions … and now at the execution level.”
By the time she was in Arizona, she had married and had a son. When baby Ricky was just 6 months old, she was deployed for 4 months to Qatar.
When she returned to the U.S. and was met at the airport, the baby who had learned to walk in her absence ran toward her.
Working in intelligence
Her second deployment to Iraq, in 2008, “was very scary for me. … We lost some people,” she said.
However, “I have a praying family and a community that” supports her, she said, so she was able to face the dangers.
When she was assigned next to Oklahoma, where she served from 2010 to 2013, she and her husband decided to part ways, and her son went with her. She speaks highly of her ex-husband, saying that they “are great co-parents to our son.”
After her bachelor’s degree,, she was transferred to the Pentagon – and assigned to a new field, intelligence. Her basic job was to “take information and piece it together.”
After 14 months at the Pentagon, she spent 2 years in Texas.
In 2017 and 2018 – “when things were starting to heat up in North Korea” -- she lived in South Korea, where she “worked in a cryptologic service group,” she said.
She finished up her final 2 years of Air Force service in Hampton – and got that master’s degree.
On Tuesday, “I am officially retired,” she said.
Her final role before retirement was superintendent of innovations, in which she worked with 1,500 airmen in seven units.
She has many awards and decorations, including Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal and Joint Service Achievement Medal Air Force Achievement Medal, each with one oak leaf cluster, and Air Force Commendation Medal, with three oak leaf clusters.
After retirement
Meanwhile, she had been pondering what to do after retirement.
She “wanted to come back closer to home,” and a position at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C., would allow her to be within a 2-hour drive.
She applied for, and became, the first female instructor of aerospace science (Air Force JROTC). She has 110 students; school began Aug. 17.
“It feels great to be on the other side, but I can empathize and put myself in their situation,” she said. “I deal with students that need the direction. … When I see a diamond in the rough, I make sure I am polishing. You never know what’s underneath all that coal.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
