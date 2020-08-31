Tyneka Howard has gone around and back: The Air Force turns a student into an instructor

By the time she was in Arizona, she had married and had a son. When baby Ricky was just 6 months old, she was deployed for 4 months to Qatar.

When she returned to the U.S. and was met at the airport, the baby who had learned to walk in her absence ran toward her.

Working in intelligence

Her second deployment to Iraq, in 2008, “was very scary for me. … We lost some people,” she said.

However, “I have a praying family and a community that” supports her, she said, so she was able to face the dangers.

When she was assigned next to Oklahoma, where she served from 2010 to 2013, she and her husband decided to part ways, and her son went with her. She speaks highly of her ex-husband, saying that they “are great co-parents to our son.”

After her bachelor’s degree,, she was transferred to the Pentagon – and assigned to a new field, intelligence. Her basic job was to “take information and piece it together.”

After 14 months at the Pentagon, she spent 2 years in Texas.

In 2017 and 2018 – “when things were starting to heat up in North Korea” -- she lived in South Korea, where she “worked in a cryptologic service group,” she said.