U.S. 220 Southern Connector project returns for further review

After a 5-month delay because of COVID-19, residents will have a chance to ask questions and share feedback in person tonight at a public hearing on the potential environmental impacts of the Martinsville Southern Connector project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation originally scheduled the hearing for March 26 but postponed it to Sept. 1 when Virginia declared a state of emergency during the pandemic. The deadline for public comments also has been extended.

Community members now have until Sept. 11 to submit comments on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Martinsville Southern Connector, a proposed 4-lane roadway that would run approximately 7.4 miles from the North Carolina line north to the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass.

The public hearing will be an open house format, with VDOT representatives on hand from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jack Dalton Park picnic shelter in Collinsville. However, because of continued risk of the coronavirus, VDOT is encouraging people to view the draft EIS and meeting materials at www.virginiadot.org/martinsvilleconnector and instead provide comments through the website, email, text message or postal mail.