Undercover narcotics operation in Henry County results in charges against 72 people

Of the 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday, 154 of them were sealed until Friday morning.
Those remaining indictments were related to an undercover narcotics operation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and with the assistance of other local and regional agencies, a release stated.
Pharmaceutical pills, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized during the operation along with an unspecified amount of assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics including money and vehicles, the release stated.
There were a total of 184 felony charges issued against 72 people, many of whom had been previously charged and convicted of drug charges.
Half of those that are wanted were arrested on Thursday and police are looking for the remaining 36.
Those that have been arrested are
Karlos Phillip Allen, 1029 Garrett Road, Ridgeway, three counts distribute cocaine - second offense, distribute methamphetamine, distribute heroin - second offense, distribute fentanyl - second offense, endanger life of a child. Jailed without bond.
Kevin Dale Campbell, Blue Ridge Regional Jail, distribute cocaine - third of subsequent offense.
Kevin Paul Clifton, 97 Roberson Store Road, Martinsville, three counts distribute methamphetamine, possess firearm while distributing methamphetamine. Jailed without bond.
Tyrel O’Bryant Coles, Martinsville City Jail, distribute cocaine.
Will Mose Cook IV, Martinsville City Jail, three counts distribute cocaine - third or subsequent offense.
Elijah Isaiah Cooke, 691 Bouldin Road, Ridgeway, two counts distribute heroin, $2,500 secured bond.
Daniel Anderson Davis, Richwood Apartments, Henry County, distribute methamphetamine. Jailed without bond.
Michael James Diniz, 63 Benjamin road, Martinsville, two counts distribute heroin, distribute fentanyl, distribute methamphetamine, possess fentanyl with intent to distribute. $9,500 secured bond.
Benjamin McCoy Gilbert, 14748 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, two counts distribute cocaine - second offense. Jailed without bond.
Steven Leo Goff Jr., Henry County Jail, distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Jasmie Nicole Hairston, 32 Siesta Drive, #9, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine - third or subsequent offense, jailed without bond.
Posie Phillips Hairston, 137 Daniel Road, Axton, three counts distribute heroin, jailed without bond.
Jeffery Dehan Hall, 1306 Cardinal Lane, Martinsville, distribute cocaine - second offense, jailed without bond.
James Nathaniel Lowe, 379 Arrowhead, Spencer, four counts distribute cocaine - third or subsequent offense, jailed without bond.
Kenneth Lewis Marshall, 80 Jamarc Drive, #6 Bassett, distribute buprenorphine and naloxone, $5,000 secured bond.
Brandon William Martin, 143 Miles Road, Collinsville, distribute methamphetamine - third or subsequent offense, distribute heroin - third or subsequent offense, distribute fentanyl - third or subsequent offense, jailed without bond.
Kenneth Tyrone Moore, 475 Poteat Drive, Ridgeway, distribute ozycodone and acetaminophen, jailed without bond.
Stacy Leon Moss, 520 Fellowship Drive, Martinsville, three counts distribute cocaine, jailed without bond.
Teddy Ray Nelson Jr., Blue Ridge Regional Jail, distribute methamphetamine.
Erica Lynn Parsons, Travel Lodge Ridgeway, three counts distribute methamphetamine, distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, jailed without bond.
Lewis Lamont Penn, 422 Dye Plant Road, Martinsville, distribute marijuana, jailed without bond.
Victor Dwight Robinson, 564 Arrowhead Circle, Martinsville, distribute cocaine, $5,000 secured bond.
Jordan Decarlo Stockton, 2575 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, distribute cocaine, $2,500 secured bond.
Alonza Clayborne Thomas, Patrick County Jail, distribute heroin - third or subsequent offense.
Jarrett Lee Titus, Henry County Jail, distribute fentanyl, heroin, imitation controlled substance and attempt to distribute heroin.
Derrick Lashawn Waller, 755 Carver Road, Martinsville, distribute cocaine - third or subsequent offense, jailed without bond.
Marvin Laron Webb, Henry County Jail, two counts distribute cocaine.
Christopher Michael Wilson, Henry County Jail, distribute methamphetamine.
Keyvon Lashean Wimbush, 3070 Bassett Heights Extension, Bassett, distribute cocaine, $1,500 secured bond.
Loje Nathaniel Witcher, 21 Anthony Court Apt. 8, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine, jailed without bond.
Robert Donald Wood, 2705 Riverside Drive, Bassett, six counts distribute methamphetamine - third or subsequent offense, two counts distribute less than 10 grams methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine - third or subsequent offense, jailed without bond.
Michael HD Wright, Blue Ridge Regional Jail, three counts distribute cocaine.
Ricky Ray Day, 717 Druid Lane, Martinsville, three counts distribute heroin - third or subsequent offense, jailed without bond.
David Charles Donavon Jr., Nottoway Correctional Center, distribute heroin.
Christopher Lawrence Wingfield, 193 Blue Knob Road, Axton, distribute methamphetamine, possess a firearm while distribute methamphetamine, jailed without bond.
Tamon Dorell Witcher, 359 Paul Street, Collinsville, three counts distribute cocaine, $1,000 unsecured bond.
Those that are still wanted are
Timothy Shaine Anderson, 306 Aladdin Drive, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine.
Randall David Bowman, 1093 Mountain View Loop, Stuart, two counts distribute oxycodone - third or subsequent offense.
Melissa Renee Broadnax, 1029 Garrett Road, Ridgeway, distribute methamphetamine, endanger life of a child.
Kimberly Ann Clark, 35 Candlewick Court Apt. 1, Martinsville, two counts distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Richard Lee Coleman Jr., 200 Glendale Court, Collinsville, distribute fentanyl.
James Matthew Conner, 379 Arrowhead Circle, Spencer, distribute cocaine.
Heather Marie Davis, 14748 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, distribute cocaine.
Troy Renard Dodson, 361 Red Oak Road, Martinsville, four counts distribute cocaine.
Karl Roderick Dones, 3750 Chestnut Knob Road, Ridgeway, distribute cocaine.
Michael Wendell Hairston, 10264 Greensboro Road, Apt. 108, Ridgeway, distribute cocaine - third or subsequent offense.
Tyler Blake Hensley, 223 Forest Hill Drive, Collinsville, distribute methamphetamine.
Bradley Eugene Hylton, 500 Fisher Road, Madison NC, distribute heroin.
Lea Mikaela Lachowicz, Travel Lodge, Ridgeway, three counts distribute heroin, two counts distribute methamphetamine.
Landy Lafonzo Leftwich, 320 Cliff Street, Martinsville, three counts distribute cocaine.
Jessica Nichole Lewis, 355 Sam Earles Road, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Mark Alexander Martin, 51 Belshire Drive, Fieldale, three counts distribute cocaine - third or subsequent offense.
Johnny Lee McBride, 174 Lotus Point, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
Moses Cornell Moore, 1036 Summit Road, Martinsville, five counts distribute cocaine - third or subsequent offense.
Ryan Lewis Moore, 244 Grassy Creek Road, Martinsville, three counts distribute fentanyl, endanger life of a child.
Jerry Wayne Nester Jr., 540 Riverside Drive, Apt. 305, Eden, NC, distribute methamphetamine.
Cleophus Verdell Oneil Jr., 300 Cope Craig Road, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine.
John Martin Pratt, 600 Crows Nest Road, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and tramadol.
John David Ratliff, 81 Beanie Lane, Martinsville, distribute oxycodone.
Jerome Jermaine Reynolds, 162 October Way, Martinsville, three counts distribute cocaine - second offense.
Kevin Scott Robinson, Scottish Inn, Rm. 128, Collinsville, distribute methamphetamine.
Bryant Christopher Scales, 73 Rose Lane, Martinsville, three counts distribute cocaine, two counts endanger life of a child.
Robert George Simmons, 719 Garrett Road, Ridgeway, four counts distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Jerome Allen Spencer, 60 Cabin Hill Road, Ridgeway, two counts distribute cocaine, two counts possess firearm while distribute cocaine.
William Anthony Starkie, 815 Carver Road, Martinsville, two counts distribute cocaine.
Ronrico Antonio Taylor, 1446 West Fayette Street, Apt. 49, Martinsville. two counts distribute methamphetamine - second offense, distribute heroin - second offense, distribute fentanyl - second offense, endanger life of a child.
Curtis Daryle Tinsley, 86 Dillard Street, Axton, distribute cocaine - third or subsequent offense.
Courtney Levon Trent, 155 Archer Road, Ridgeway, distribute cocaine.
Dwayne Antonio Valentine, 463 Chestnut Knob Road, Martinsville, four counts distribute cocaine - second offense.
Dykarius Latavian Wells, 48 Robinson Lane, Martinsville, distribute cocaine.
Darius Lavon Moore, 445 Chatmoss Court, Martinsville, distribute oxycodone.
Diamond Nicole Stowe, 795 Old Sand Road, Ridgeway, distribute methamphetamine.
Anyone having information as to the whereabout of the people that are still wanted is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up toe $2,500 for information related to the crime, dependent upon the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.