Undercover narcotics operation in Henry County results in charges against 72 people

Of the 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday, 154 of them were sealed until Friday morning.

Those remaining indictments were related to an undercover narcotics operation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and with the assistance of other local and regional agencies, a release stated.

Pharmaceutical pills, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized during the operation along with an unspecified amount of assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics including money and vehicles, the release stated.

There were a total of 184 felony charges issued against 72 people, many of whom had been previously charged and convicted of drug charges.

Half of those that are wanted were arrested on Thursday and police are looking for the remaining 36.

Those that have been arrested are

Karlos Phillip Allen, 1029 Garrett Road, Ridgeway, three counts distribute cocaine - second offense, distribute methamphetamine, distribute heroin - second offense, distribute fentanyl - second offense, endanger life of a child. Jailed without bond.