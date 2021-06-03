Unemployment rates across the region returning to pre-pandemic levels

With help-wanted signs posted everywhere and job fairs being held almost everyday, unemployment rates across the region are beginning to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Some Republicans are saying the $300-a-week unemployment supplement insurance is enough to keep people from seeking employment, and some Democrats point to the number of people still not vaccinated and access to child care as the culprits for the gap in job candidates.

Economists are mixed on the subject.

Some 23 states have decided to cut off the extra unemployment money, but as of this week Virginia has returned to a requirement that anyone receiving unemployment must also make an active search for work and report those contacts when filing for weekly benefits.

And a lot of people are returning to work.

Figures for April released Wednesday by the Virginia Employment Commission show single-digit unemployment rates that continue to improve significantly across the region during the prior 30 days.

But there is one caveat: Martinsville has the fourth-highest unemployment rate in Virginia, with 7.7% out of work for April. Figures show there are 5,548 people able to work, and 429 are unemployed.