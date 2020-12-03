Unemployment rates continue to improve across the region in the past 30-day reporting period with all localities reporting that its percentage of the unemployed are back in the single digits.

The unemployment figures released by the Virginia Employment Commission show that Martinsville’s rate decreased from 11.4% in September's, to 9.5% at the end or October, but up from 3.9% a year ago.

The city of Danville is at 8.1%, falling from 9.7% in September and up from 4.5% last year.

Henry County continues to improve from 7.3% to 6.1% in October. The rate a year ago was 3.0%

Patrick County stands at 4.8% in October, down from 5.9% in September and up from 3.1% last year.

Pittsylvania County is now at 4.7%, an improvement from 6.2% a month ago, but still up from 3.1% a year ago.

Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region at 4.3%, down from 5.1% in September and up from 2.7% last year.

The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, dropped from 8.1% to 6.7%, up from 3.2% a year ago.