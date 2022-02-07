Unemployment rates drop below pre-pandemic levels

Unemployment rates continue to fall in the region as more people are at work now than before the pandemic, reflecting a statewide trend.

Martinsville is tied with Portsmouth for the eighth highest unemployment rate of all localities and is exceeded only by the counties of Brunswick, Sussex, and Greensville and the cities of Franklin, Hopewell, Emporia and finally Petersburg at 9%, the highest unemployment rate in the state.

Numbers for December, published on Feb. 2 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 4.7%, down from 5.4% the month before and down from 10.2% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 2.9%, down from 3.3% the month before and 6.5% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3% in December, down from 3.3% in November and down from 5.8% in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 3.2% for December, below the 3.7% rate in November and down from 7.2% last year.

Statewide, the unemployment rate is at 2.7%, unchanged from the previous month, but down from 5.7% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.7%, down from 3.9% the month prior and 6.5% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 24,587 and 23,882 are employed, leaving 705 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,709 with 5,443 employed, leaving 266 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,195 with 6,980 employed.

In the region, the City of Danville's unemployment rate in December was 4.3%, Pittsylvania County was 2.5% and Franklin County had 2.3%.

Out of 133 localities, Martinsville is ranked 125, Patrick County is at 94 and Henry County was at 86.

The lowest rate in the state for December goes to Madison County at 1.6%, followed by a three-way tie for 1.7% involving Grayson and Highland counties and the city of Falls Church.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.2 of a percentage point in December to 3.2%, which is 2.4 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.

According to household survey data in December, the labor force increased by 1,966 to 4,261,535, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 9,033 to 136,557. The number of employed residents rose by 10,999 to 4,124,978.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 4.2 to 3.9%.

The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate held steady at 63.0% and was above the national rate of 61.9 percent. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 12,300 jobs in December, private sector employment increased by 13,300 jobs while public sector payrolls decreased by 1,000. Much of the decrease occurred in state and federal governments.

Employment rose in nine of eleven major industry sectors and declined in two. The largest job gain during December occurred in leisure and hospitality, with an increase of 6,000 jobs. The second largest increase occurred in professional and business services, by 3,400 jobs. Trade and transportation gained 2,700. Other increases included education and health services, finance and education and health services saw growth in jobs by 400 each, and construction accounted for 200 new jobs.

The largest job loss by categories during December occurred in government, by 1,000 jobs, and information, with a decrease of 500 jobs.

From December 2020 to December 2021, the Virginia Employment Commission estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 107,000 jobs, an increase of 2.8%. In December, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 90,000 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 17,000 jobs.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

