The end-of-year unemployment rates indicate a slight decline to close out 2022.

Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) ended the year at 3.5%, down from 3.7% a month ago, but up slightly from 3.3% a year ago, according to rates released Thursday by the Virginia Employment Commission.

Unemployment rates not only declined in Martinsville and Henry County but across the region including Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties as well as the city of Danville.

The local region mirrored the unemployment averages statewide, and nationally the rate dropped slightly.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 23 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 46 organizations and businesses including ValleyStar Credit Union, VF Outdoor, LLC, Virginia Furniture Market, Virginia Glass Products, Virginia Museum of Natural History and WSET-TV.

The city of Martinsville is at 5.2%, second-highest rate in the state, but below Petersburg’s rate of 6.8%.

Numbers for December show Martinsville’s rate of 5.2% is down from 5.4% in November, but up from 4.8% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3%, down from 3.3% the month before and even with 3% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate was 2.9% in December, down from 3.3% in November and down from 3.1% in the same period the year before.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was at 2.6% in December, down from 3% in November, but up from 2.7% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.3%, down from 3.4% the month prior and down from 3.7% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 26,002 and 25,209 are employed, leaving 793 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 6,053 with 5,737 employed, leaving 316 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,447 with 7,228 employed. There are 219 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville’s unemployment rate dropped from 5% to 4.5% over the past month, Pittsylvania County was down from 2.8% to 2.5% and Franklin County declined from 3% to 2.7%.

Out of 133 localities statewide, Martinsville is at 132; the city of Danville is at 127, tied with Emporia City and Sussex County; Henry County is at 86, even with Roanoke City and the counties of Prince Edward and Russell; Patrick counties is at 82, even with the cities of Radford and Suffolk and Appomattox County; Franklin County is 68, along with the cities of Waynesboro and Chesapeake and the counties of Washington, Spotsylvania Craig, Henrico and Organge; and Pittsylvania County is at 47, tied with Smyth, Warren, Wythe, York, Culpeper, Charlotte, Gloucester, Goochland and Nottoway counties and Winchester City.

The lowest rate in the state for November goes to Arlington and Madison counties at 1.8%; followed by King and Queen and Highland counties and the city of Falls Church at 2%; Alexandria City and Loudoun and Rappahannock counties at 2.1%.

The number of employed in Virginia rose by 4,485 yo 4,228,407 in December 2022. Since January 2022, nearly 90,000 more Virginians are employed and the state unemployment rate, as well as the rates in Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties remain below the national average. During the month, the number of unemployed residents increased by 5,126 to 128,912 but the overall number is down 10,422 since January 2022.

“Throughout the first year of our administration, job growth in Virginia was overwhelmingly led by the private sector—providing 86% of year-over-year job growth—with our valuable defense and public sectors continuing their strong contributions as well,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a release. “This encouraging report showed thousands of Virginians coming off the sidelines and getting back into the workforce. We remain laser-focused on improving Virginia’s competitive presence among states competing for jobs and businesses. As companies in Virginia continue to grow payrolls and drive our economy, we must keep moving forward to lower the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the Commonwealth.”

Job growth averaged 9,000 a month over the past year which is over twice the 2021 average and 28% more than the pre-pandemic average in 2019. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.0 percent is 0.3 of a percentage point below the rate from a year ago.

The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased to 63.7% in December. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

“Nearly 10,000 Virginians joined the labor force in December,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater in the release. “This was the largest increase since May of last year and is a promising sign that more people are getting off of the sidelines and back into the workforce, as we start the new year.”

“The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained in a narrow range of 2.6% and 3% for much of 2022,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release. “These low levels indicate a strong labor market, and we are encouraged by the number of people that entered the workforce in December.”

During the same January 2022 to December 2022 period, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions realized recovery in employment levels while one industry experienced contraction. The largest gains in the period occurred in education and health services up 26,900 jobs (+4.9%). The second gain occurred in government, up 22,200 jobs (+3.1%). The third largest gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 20,500 jobs (+5.3%). Other job gains occurred in professional and business services, (+10,300 jobs), trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,400 jobs), construction (+6,000 jobs), miscellaneous services (+5,200 jobs), manufacturing (+5,100 jobs), information (+3,300 jobs), and mining and logging (+400 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance (-2,000 jobs).