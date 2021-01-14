Unemployment rates in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties and the region continue downward trend

Unemployment rates continue to improve across the region in the past 30-day reporting period, with all localities reporting percentages in the single digits.

The unemployment figures released on Jan. 5 by the Virginia Employment Commission are for the month of November and show that Martinsville’s rate decreased from 9.2% in October, to 8.2% at the end of November, but that's up from 3% a year ago.

Henry County continues to improve, from 5.9% to 5.3% in November, an the rate a year ago was 3.1%

Patrick County stands at 4.3% in November, down from 4.7% but up from 3.2% last year.

Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region at 4%, down from 4.2% in October and up from 2.7% last year.

The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, dropped from 6.5% to 5.9%, which is up from 3.2% a year ago.

Henry County’s labor force is now at 24,017, with 1,277 unemployed , and Franklin County has 25,665 able to work, with 1,037 unemployed .

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,123 and 309 looking for work.