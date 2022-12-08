Unemployment rates inch up slightly

The latest unemployment rates from the Virginia Employment Commission show rates locally, statewide and nationally have all inched up slightly, but are still well below rates one year ago.

Last month it became official: Numbers proved the workforce in Martinsville and Henry County had recovered from the pandemic and despite a slight uptick in the numbers across the board, the change has done nothing to dispel the recovery.

Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) has climbed to 3.3% as of October, up from 3% a month ago and down from 4.5% a year ago.

Unemployment rates not only increased in Martinsville and Henry County but across the region including Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties with the city of Danville being the only exception, showing a slight decline.

The local region mirrored the unemployment averages statewide and nationally.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 31 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 38 organizations and businesses including Monogram Snacks, National Counseling Group, Novatech USA, ResCare, Rockwood Specialities, Spero Health and Starsprings.

The city of Martinsville is at 4.9%, second highest rate in the state and tied with Hopewell, but below Petersburg at 6.4%.

Numbers for October, published Dec. 1 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville's rate of 4.9% is up from 4.7% in September and down from 7.1% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 2.9%, up from 2.6% the month before and down from 3.8% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3% in October, up from 2.9% in September and down from 3.5% in the same period the year before.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was at 2.8% in October, up from from 2.6% in September and down from 3.1% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.4%, up from 3.3% from the month prior and down from 4.3% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 26,193 and 25,426 are employed, leaving 767 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 6,049 with 5,754 employed, leaving 295 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,552 with 7,322 employed. There are 230 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville's unemployment rate decreased from 4.5% to 4.3% over the past month, Pittsylvania County increased from 2.5% to 2.7% and Franklin County was rose from 2.6% to 2.9%.

Out of 133 localities statewide, Martinsville is tied with Hopewell at 131; the city of Danville is at 124, tied with Sussex County and the cities of Franklin and Williamsburg; Patrick County at 89, tied with Norton City and Amherst County; Henry County at 78, even with the cities of Suffolk, Salem, and Chesapeake and the counties of Russell, Franklin, Carroll, Cumberland, Craig, Appomattox and Campbell; and Pittsylvania County is at 55, tied with Virginia Beach and Buena Vista cities and Washington, Westmoreland, York, Stafford, Alleghany, Amelia James City Pulaski, Orange and Montgomery counties.

The lowest rate in the state for October goes to Arlington and Madison counties at 2%; followed by Grayson and Highland counties at 2.1%; Floyd County and Alexandria and Falls Church cities at 2.2%; and the counties of Rappahannock, Richmond, Fluvanna, Frederick, Clarke, Bath, Loudoun, Louisa, King and Queen and Greene counties all at 2.3%.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) noted that while Virginia's October unemployment rate increased to 2.7%, the labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 63.6% and the labor force was up by 1,162.

According to household survey data in October, the labor force increased by 1,162 to 4,248,072 as the number of unemployed residents increased by 3,665 to 116,881. The number of employed residents dropped by 2,503 to 4,231,191. Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 3.7%.

Virginia’s nonagricultural employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 6,900 jobs in October to 4,101,000. September’s preliminary estimate was revised up by 500, adding to that month’s job gain. In October, private sector employment increased by 6,600 jobs to 3,374,100 while public sector employment climbed by 300 to 726,900. An increase within that sector occurred in federal government (+300 jobs), with state government and local government unchanged over the month.

Employment rose in eight of eleven major industry sectors and declined in three. The largest job gain during October occurred in professional and business services, with an increase of 2,600 jobs to 800,400. The second largest increase occurred in manufacturing (+2,500 jobs) to 243,300. Education and health services was third, with a gain of 2,400 jobs, rising to 570,300.

Other increases included construction (+900 jobs) to 209,400, miscellaneous (+800 jobs) to 189,400, government (+300 jobs) to 726,900, information (+300 jobs) to 70,800, and mining and logging (+100 jobs) to 7,400.

The largest job loss during October occurred in leisure and hospitality (-2,100 jobs) to 404,600. The second largest decrease occurred in finance, with a decrease of 800 jobs to 205,800. The third largest loss occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (-100 jobs) to 672,700.

From October 2021 to October 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 127,600 jobs, an increase of 3.2%. In October, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 118,700 jobs, while employment in the public sector increased by 8,900 jobs.