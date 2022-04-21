Unemployment rates nearing historic lows

As unemployment rates across the region continue to fall, joining the rest of Virginia in reaching historic lows, Martinsville remains among the localities with the highest unemployment rate in the state.

The city of Martinsville is third highest at 5.9% behind the city of Emporia at 6.4% and the city of Petersburg at 8.2%. Other localities just below Martinsville include Hopewell City at 5.8%, Buchanan County at 5.5% and Brunswick County at 5.4%

Numbers for February, published on April 6 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 5.9%, down from 6.5% the month before and down from 8.7% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.5%, down from 4% the month before and 5.5% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.7% in February, down from 4.3% in January and down from 5.5% in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 3.9% for February, below the 4.5% rate in January and down from 6.1% last year.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced On Monday that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.0% in March, down from 4.7% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 4.1%, down from 4.4% the month prior and 6.6% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 24,429 and 23,580 are employed, leaving 849 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,692 with 5,357 employed, leaving 335 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,081 with 6,816 employed. There are 265 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the City of Danville's unemployment rate in February was 5.3%, Pittsylvania County was 3.1% and Franklin County had 2.8%.

Out of 133 localities, Martinsville is ranked 131, Patrick County is at 103 and Henry County was at 92.

The lowest rate in the state for February goes to Falls Church City and Madison County who are tied at 1.9%, followed by Arlington and Green counties who are tied at 2.1% and then New Kent County at 2.2%

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 3% in March. This is 1.5 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.

According to household survey data in March, the labor force increased by 19,532 to 4,311,629, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 4,922 to 131,101. The number of employed residents rose by 24,454 to 4,180,528.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 0.2 percentage points to 3.6%.

The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 63.3% in March. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,700 jobs in March, private sector employment increased by 3,400 jobs while public sector payrolls decreased by 700. Over-the-month job losses occurred in both local government (-600 jobs) and state government (-400 jobs) while federal government employment increased by 300 jobs.

Employment rose in seven of eleven major industry sectors and declined in four. The largest job gain during March occurred in education and health services with an increase of 3,000 jobs. The second largest increase occurred in professional and business services by 1,600 jobs. Other industries with over-the-month job gains were information (1,000 jobs), construction (300 jobs), leisure and hospitality services (300 jobs) miscellaneous services (300 jobs) and mining (200 jobs).

The largest job loss during March occurred in trade and transportation by 3,000 jobs, government (-700 jobs), manufacturing (-200 jobs) and finance (-100 jobs).

From March 2021 to March 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 109,200 jobs, an increase of 2.8%. In March, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 98,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 10,300 jobs.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

