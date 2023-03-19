The first unemployment rates of the year show an increase across the board not only for the local area, but for the region, state and nation.

The unemployment rates for January were released on Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission and indicate a rise by half a percentage point or more to start the 2023 year.

Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) began the year at 4.2%, up from 3.7% a month ago, and 3.8% a year ago.

Unemployment rates not only increased in Martinsville and Henry County but across the region including Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties as well as the city of Danville.

The local region mirrored the unemployment averages statewide and nationally.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 23 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 46 organizations and businesses including Young Williams, American Global Logistics, ANCHOR Commission, Angler's Choice Marine, Arby's and Atlas Molded Products.

The city of Martinsville is at 5.5%, tied with Brunswick County for fifth-highest rate in the state, below Buchanan and Lancaster counties at 5.6%, Petersburg with 6.2% and Northumberland County at 6.9%.

Numbers for January show Martinsville's rate of 5.5% is up from 5% in December and 4.8% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.9%, up from 3.4% the month before and 3.6% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate was 4% in January, up from 3.1% in December and 3.8% in the same period the year before.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was at 3.2% in January, up from 2.6% in December and 2.9% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.9%, up from 3.3% the month prior, but down from 4.4% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 24,133 and 23,188 are employed, leaving 945 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,669 with 5,360 employed, leaving 309 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,161 with 6,871 employed. There are 290 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville's unemployment rate rose from 4.4% to 5% over the past month, Pittsylvania County was up from 2.8% to 3.6% and Franklin County increased from 2.7% to 3.4%.

Out of 133 localities statewide, Martinsville is at 128, tied with Brunswick County; the city of Danville is at 122, tied with Emporia City and Sussex County; Patrick County is 94th, tied with the counties of Richmond, Charles City Essex and Craig, and the city of Williamsburg; Henry County is at 88, even with the cities of Newport News, Norfolk and Galax, and Scott and Smyth counties; and Pittsylvania County is 71 along with Orange, Lunenburg, Amherst, Bath and Giles counties and the cities of Suffolk and Roanoke.

The lowest rate in the state for January goes to Arlington at 2.4%; followed by Falls Church City and 2.5%; then the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax, and the counties of Fairfax, Hanover and Loudoun at 2.7%; followed by Madison, New Kent and Fauquier counties, and Manassas, Manassas Park and Poquoson cities at 2.8%.

The Virginia Employment Commission announced on Thursday that the number of initial claims decreased in the latest filing week to 1,700 and remained at levels typically seen over the last 12 months.

For the filing week ending March 11, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 1,700, which was a decrease of 186 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims with a self-reported industry were from professional, scientific, and technical services, administrative and support and waste management, manufacturing, and retail trade.

Continued weeks claimed totaled 11,837, which was an increase of 222 claims from the previous week and an increase of 77% from the 6,684 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

In the week ending March 11, the advance U.S. figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 192,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 211,000 to 212,000.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 217,444 in the week ending March 11, a decrease of 21,396 (or -9.0 percent) from the previous week. There were 203,911 initial claims in the comparable week in 2022.

Looking at preliminary data, most U.S. states reported decreases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. New York’s preliminary weekly change (-15,305) was the largest decrease. California’s weekly change (-2,312) was the second largest decrease. Georgia’s preliminary weekly change (-1,189) was the third largest decrease. Oregon’s weekly change (-1,129) was the fourth largest decrease. Virginia’s preliminary weekly change (+25) was the 15th largest increase.